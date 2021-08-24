Who are the top seeds? Who are the hardcourt standouts? Who's enjoyed a sizzling summer? WTA Insider breaks down the projected Top 32 seeds at the 2021 US Open.

The 2021 US Open is set to kick off on Monday, Aug. 30 at the Billie Kean King USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Ahead of the draw, which will be released at noon on Thursday, Aug. 24, we break down the projected Top 32 seeds at the final Slam of the season. Led by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who comes in fresh off winning Cincinnati for her second hardcourt WTA 1000 title this season, No.2 seed and Wimbledon semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka and reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, here are the numbers behind the Top 32 seeds in New York.

1. Ashleigh Barty

2021 Match Record: 40-7;

2021 Titles: 5 (Yarra Valley Classic, Miami, Stuttgart, Wimbledon, Cincinnati)

Last 10 Matches: 9-1

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Miami Open Champion, Cincinnati Champion

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2018, 2019)

Notable stat: Since the start of the 2019 season, Barty is 25-3 on U.S. hardcourts.

2. Aryna Sabalenka

2021 Match Record: 38-14

2021 Titles: 2 (Abu Dhabi, Madrid)

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Abu Dhabi Champion

Best US Open Result: 2018 Round of 16

Notable stat: Sabalenka's first Round of 16 at a major came at the 2018 US Open, where she led eventual champion Naomi Osaka by a break in the decider before Osaka rallied to level the set and then broke Sabalenka for the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. This was the only three-set match of Osaka's title run.

3. Naomi Osaka

2021 Match Record: 17-5

2021 Titles: 1 (Australian Open)

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Australian Open Champion

Best US Open Result: Champion: 2018, 2020

Notable stat: Since the start of the 2018 US Open, Osaka is 33-2 at the hardcourt majors.

4. Karolina Pliskova

2021 Match Record: 30-16

2021 Titles: 0 (3 Finals: Rome, Wimbledon, Montreal)

Last 10 Matches: 7-3

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Montreal Finalist

Best US Open Result: 2016 Finalist

Notable stat: Pliskova and Barty are the only players to make finals on all three surfaces this season.

5. Sofia Kenin

2021 Match Record: 11-10

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 4-6, has not played since Wimbledon

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Quarterfinals, Abu Dhabi, Yarra Valley Classic

Best US Open Result: 2020 Round of 16

6. Elina Svitolina*

2021 Match Record: 27-16

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Miami Open Semifinalist, Olympic Bronze Medallist

Best US Open Result: 2019 Semifinalist

Notable stat: With Simona Halep's seven-year streak in the Top 10 ending two weeks ago, Svitolina now owns the longest active such streak. On Monday she will begin her 204th consecutive week in the Top 10.

7. Bianca Andreescu

2021 Match Record: 13-9

2021 Titles: 0 (Miami Final)

Last 10 Matches: 4-6

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Miami Finalist

Best US Open Result: 2019 Champion

8. Iga Swiatek

2021 Match Record: 28-10

2021 Titles: 2 (Adelaide, Rome)

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Adelaide Champion

Best US Open Result: Third Round (2020)

Notable stat: The US Open is the only Slam at which Swiatek has not made the Round of 16 or better.

9. Barbora Krejcikova

2021 Match Record: 39-12

2021 Titles: 3 (Strasbourg, Roland Garros, Prague)

Last 10 Matches: 8-2

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Dubai Finalist, Prague Champion

Best US Open Result: DNP

Notable stat: Krejcikova will be making her US Open main draw singles debut. Across her last six events, Krejcikova has won 25 of 28 matches.

10. Garbiñe Muguruza

2021 Match Record: 31-13

2021 Titles: 1 (Dubai)

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Dubai Champion

Best US Open Result: 2017 Round of 16

11. Petra Kvitova

2021 Match Record: 24-14

2021 Titles: 1 (Doha)

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Doha Champion

Best US Open Result: Quarterfinalist (2017, 2015)

12. Belinda Bencic

2021 Match Record: 26-15

2021 Titles: 0 (2 Finals - Adelaide, Berlin)

Last 10 Matches: 9-1

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Olympic Gold Medalist

Best US Open Result: 2018 Semifinalist

13. Simona Halep

2021 Match Record: 12-6

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Australian Open Quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: 2015 Semifinalist

14. Jennifer Brady

2021 Match Record: 15-10

2021 Titles: 0 (Final - Australian Open)

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Australian Open Finalist

Best US Open Result: 2020 Finalist

15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2021 Match Record: 21-14

2021 Titles: 0 (Final - Roland Garros)

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Olympic Quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: 2011 Quarterfinalist

16. Elise Mertens

2021 Match Record: 27-15

2021 Titles: 1 (Gippsland Trophy)

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Dubai Semifinalist, Gippsland Trophy Champion

Best US Open Result: Quarterfinalist (2019, 2020)

17. Angelique Kerber

2021 Match Record: 23-12

2021 Titles: 1 (Bad Homburg)

Last 10 Matches: 8-2

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Cincinnati Semifinalist

Best US Open Result: 2016 Champion

Notable Stat: Kerber has made the semifinals or better at her last three tournaments.

18. Maria Sakkari

2021 Match Record: 26-14

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Miami Semifinalist

Best US Open Result: 2020 Round of 16

19. Victoria Azarenka

2021 Match Record: 19-7

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 7-3

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Montreal Quarterfinalist, Doha Semifinalist

Best US Open Result: Finalist (2012, 2013, 2020)

20. Elena Rybakina

2021 Match Record: 26-17

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Fourth Place, Olympics

Best US Open Result: Second Round (2020)

21. Ons Jabeur

2021 Match Record: 38-15

2021 Titles: 1 (Birmingham)

Last 10 Matches: 5-5

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Montreal Quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: Third Round (2019, 2020)

Notable stat: Sitting at No.8 on the Porsche Race Leaderboard, Jabeur hit a significant ranking milestone after her quarterfinal run in Montreal, becoming the first Arab woman to break the Top 20.

22. Coco Gauff

2021 Match Record: 34-14

2021 Titles: 1 (Parma)

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Adelaide Semifinalist

Best US Open Result: Third Round (2019)

Notable stat: The 17-year-old's standout season puts at No.9 in the Porsche Race Leaderboard.

23. Karolina Muchova

2021 Match Record: 19-8

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Australian Open Semifinalist

Best US Open Result: 2020 Round of 16

Notable stat: Injuries have limited her schedule in 2021, but the crafty Czech has made the Australian Open semifinal and Wimbledon quarterfinals.

24. Jessica Pegula

2021 Match Record: 32-16

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Montreal Semifinalist, Australian Open quarterfinalist.

Best US Open Result: Third Round (2020)

Notable stat: The 27-year-old Buffalo native has made the quarterfinals or better at four WTA 1000s over the last 12 months.

25. Paula Badosa

2021 Match Record: 33-13

2021 Titles: 1 (Belgrade)

Last 10 Matches: 7-3

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Cincinnati Quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: First Round (2019, 2020)

Notable stat: This time last year, the 23-year-old Spaniard was ranked No.94.

26. Daria Kasatkina*

2021 Match Record: 31-15

2021 Titles: 2 (Phillip Island Trophy, St. Petersburg)

2021 Summer Hardcourt Record: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: St. Petersburg Champion

Best US Open Result: 2017 Round of 16

Notable stat: After going two years without making a tournament final, Kasatkina has made four in 2021 - Phillip Island Trophy, St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Sam Jose - winning twice.

27. Danielle Collins

2021 Match Record: 29-11

2021 Titles: 2 (Palermo, San Jose)

Last 10 Matches: 8-2

Best 2021 hardcourt result: San Jose Champion

Best US Open Result: Second Round (2019)

Notable stat: Collins won back-to-back titles in Palermo and San Jose, reeling off a career-best 12 consecutive wins before losing in three sets to Pegula in Montreal.

28. Jelena Ostapenko

2021 Match Record: 23-15

2021 Titles: 1 (Eastbourne)

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Cincinnati Round of 16

Best US Open Result: Third Round (2017, 2018, 2019)

29. Anett Kontaveit*

2021 Match Record: 19-13

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 4-6

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Grampians Trophy Finalist (final was not played due to weather delays)

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2015, 2020)

30. Veronika Kudermetova

2021 Match Record: 28-18

2021 Titles: 1 (Charleston)

Last 10 Matches: 3-7

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Abu Dhabi Finalist

Best US Open Result: First Round (2019, 2020)

31. Petra Martic

2021 Match Record: 13-17

2021 Titles: 0

Last 10 Matches: 3-7

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Phillip Island Trophy Quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2019, 2020)

32. Yulia Putintseva

2021 Match Record: 22-19

2021 Titles: 1

Last 10 Matches: 6-4

Best 2021 hardcourt result: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: Quarterfinals (2020)

* Denotes players in action this week in Cleveland or Chicago. Season statistics will be updated after the completion of their events.

Notable unseeded players:

Camila Giorgi: Ranked No.36 after her title run in Montreal, Giorgi defeated four Top 25 players - Mertens, Kvitova, Gauff, and Pliskova - to win the biggest title of her career. She has made the Round of 16 once at the US Open, in 2013.

Marketa Vondrousova: Ranked No.40, the Olympic silver medalist made the Round of 16 in 2018.

Sara Sorribes Tormo: The Spaniard is ranked No.43 and has made the quarterfinals or better at her last four WTA hardcourt events, winning Guadalajara, making the semifinals in Monterrey, the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, and the quarterfinals of Cincinnati.

Jil Teichmann: Ranked No.44 after her inspired romp to her first WTA 1000 final in Cincinnati, the Swiss defeated two Top 5 players - Osaka and Pliskova - as well as gold medalist Bencic. Teichmann has yet to progress past the second round in New York.

Sloane Stephens: The 2017 US Open champion is ranked No.64 and is bidding to make the second week in New York for the first time since 2018.