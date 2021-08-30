Just under 400 points separate Iga Swiatek, who sits in fifth with 2,681 points, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur who holds in the final eighth qualifying spot. Naomi

As the final Grand Slam of the season begins at the US Open, the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard is heating up with just a few hundred points separating half of the eight qualifying positions.

Just under 400 points separate Iga Swiatek, who sits in fifth with 2681 points, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur who holds in the final eighth qualifying spot. Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza are tightly sandwiched between them in sixth and seventh, respectively.

WTA Final’s defending champion Ashleigh Barty remains in pole position and can further strengthen her command of the Leaderboard with a good performance over the next two weeks in New York, where the champion will earn 2000 points.

In doubles, the team of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara are keeping the pressure on leaders Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova - the Japanese duo lifted their fifth title of the season at Tennis in the Land (Cleveland) over the weekend.

The US Open represents lap number 29 on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen (a reference to qualifying tournaments leading into the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen). The Top 8 singles players and doubles teams of 2021 will secure their spot at the year-end finale.

The singles winner of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen - the player who finishes in pole position leading into the WTA Finals - will not only seal a spot at the season-ending showpiece, but also be rewar ded with the keys to a new Porsche.

