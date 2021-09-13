Aryna Sabalenka rises to No.2 on the Leaderboard, while Maria Sakkari jumps seven spots and sits at No.6.

The final Grand Slam of the season concluded over the weekend at the US Open, with key results from several players throwing the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals wide open with less than two months of the season remaining.

Aryna Sabalenka, a semifinalist in New York, added 780 points to her tally to move up to No.2 on the Leaderboard and remains in pursuit of Ashleigh Barty, who occupies pole position. Greece’s Maria Sakkari, who also made the last four at Flushing Meadows, leaps seven places to sit at No.6, and along with Sabalenka is looking to qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time in singles.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, courtesy of the 2,000 points earned following her remarkable win in New York, rises 123 places and is now in the No.14 position, just under 400 points away from the Top 8 qualification bracket.

In doubles, fresh from lifting their second title of 2021 at the US Open, the team of Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai enjoyed a surge up the Leaderboard to go from No.22 to No.4. Meanwhile Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally, who were runners-up in New York in what was their first Grand Slam final, break into the Top 8 to sit at No.6.

The BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open 2021 and the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz represent lap number 30 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals (a reference to qualifying tournaments leading into the WTA Finals). The Top 8 singles players and doubles teams of 2021 will secure their spot at the year-end finale.

The singles winner of the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals - the player who finishes in pole position leading into the WTA Finals - will not only seal a spot at the season-ending showpiece, but also be congratulated with the keys to a new Porsche.

Click here to see the latest Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.