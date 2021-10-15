World No.27 Paula Badosa's tallied her second consecutive win over a major champion to book a spot in her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the year.

No.21 seed Paula Badosa became the first Spanish woman since 2003 to advance to the semifinals of BNP Paribas Open after defeating 2019 finalist Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. Badosa will face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in Friday's semifinals, with the winner advancing to the biggest final of their careers.

Indian Wells is Badosa's second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season, having advanced to the same stage at the Madrid Open in May.

In the fourth round, Badosa tallied her fourth Top 10 win of what has been a breakout 2021 season, beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets. Playing in her first main draw in the California desert, the 23-year-old has also tallied wins over Coco Gauff and Dayana Yastremska, losing just one set en route to her Friday showdown with Jabeur.

In her first meeting against former No.1 Kerber, Badosa continued to deploy the successful gameplan that earned her a quarterfinal spot. It was Badosa who was able to both minimize her unforced errors while increasing steady pressure from the baseline throughout the match to break the German five times.

Turning Point: After an early exchange of breaks in the opening set, both women moved through their service games with relative ease. But serving at 4-5, 30-30, Kerber misfired on back-to-back points to hand over the set. At 30-30, the German hit her second double-fault of the set to give Badosa her second break point of the set and the Spaniard converted when Kerber sent a regulation backhand long for her 12th unforced error of the set.

Badosa continued the pressure on Kerber's service games in the second set. Badosa broke twice to build a 5-2 lead, but the three-time major champion dug in her heels to save two match points to hold to 3-5 and then broke Badosa to get back on serve at 4-5.

But Badosa steadied on to seal the set on a break of serve. After a pair of holds, Badosa finally earned her third match point and crouched to the ground in celebration after Kerber sent a forehand long to end the match.

Stat of the Match: While both women finished the match with 20 winners apiece, it was Badosa who played a cleaner match, hitting 22 unforced errors compared to Kerber's 29. The Spaniard was able to break Kerber 5 times with help from Kerber's low first-serve percentage of just 56.7%.

Up next: Badosa will face Jabeur for the second time this season. The duo have split their two career meetings, with both matches going a full three sets on hard courts. Badosa was victorious in their first meeting at the 2015 US Open, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. Jabeur notched her first win over the Spaniard earlier this year in Miami, securing a tight 7-6, 5-7, 7-5 victory in the second round.

