Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (9): 2026 - Athens

2024 - Wimbledon

2023 - Dubai, San Diego

2022 - Tallinn, Ostrava

2021 - Roland Garros, Strasbourg, Prague



Finalist (6): 2026 - 's-Hertogenbosch

2023 - Birmingham, Zhengzhou

2022 - Sydney

2021 - Dubai

2017 - Nurnberg



DOUBLES

Winner (20): 2025 - Seoul (w/Siniakova)

2024 - Prague (w/Siniakova)

2023 - Australian Open, Indian Wells, San Diego (all w/Siniakova), Birmingham (w/Kostyuk)

2022 - Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open (all w/Siniakova)

2021 - Gippsland Trophy, Madrid, Roland Garros, Olympics, WTA Finals (all w/Siniakova)

2020 - Shenzhen (w/Siniakova)

2019 - Toronto, Linz (both w/Siniakova)

2018 - Roland Garros, Wimbledon (both w/Siniakova)

2015 - Quebec City (w/Mestach)



Finalist (11): 2024 - Madrid (w/Siegemund)

2022 - WTA Finals (w/Siniakova)

2021 - Australian Open (w/Siniakova)

2020 - Dubai (w/Zheng Saisai)

2019 - Indian Wells (w/Siniakova)

2018 - Shenzhen, Miami, WTA Finals (all w/Siniakova)

2017 - Bastad (w/Irigoyen)

2016 - St. Petersburg (w/Dushevina)

2014 - Luxembourg (w/Hradecka)





MIXED DOUBLES GRAND SLAM TITLES AND FINALS

Winner (3): 2021 - Australian Open (w/Ram)

2020 - Australian Open (w/Mektic)

2019 - Australian Open (w/Ram)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Parma



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2015 - Limoges (w/Minella)





Career in Review

Missed first 5 months of 2025 due to back injury and made season debut at Strasbourg in May; in singles, posted three QF finishes at Eastbourne, US Open and Seoul. In doubles, won 20th Tour-level title of career at Seoul (w/Siniakova)



Finished 2024 at No.10 in the year-end rankings (2nd consecutive year-end Top 10 finish) after winning 2nd Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon (d. Paolini in F); also made Australian Open QF; qualified for the WTA Finals as a Grand Slam champion and advanced to SF (l. Zheng)



Reached four singles finals across 2023, winning first WTA 1000 title at Dubai (d. No.1 Swiatek in F) in addition to WTA 500 San Diego title (d. Kenin in F), and finishing R-Up at Birmingham (l. Ostapenko) and Zhengzhou (l. Zheng Qinwen). Ended season inside the Top 10 at No.10



In 2022, started with R-Up at Sydney (l. Badosa) and QF at Australian Open (l. Keys) before missing several months w/arm injury. Ended 2022 in fine form, winning back-to-back titles at Tallinn (d. Kontaveit) and Ostrava (d. Swiatek). Also completed Career Doubles Grand Slam by winning US Open w/Siniakova



Won first WTA Tour singles title at 2021 Strasbourg, then swept singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros (her first Grand Slam singles title and 3rd Grand Slam doubles title). Roland Garros was just her fifth Slam main draw in singles; only two women have won a major with fewer main draw appearances to their name



Also in 2021, won Prague title (d. Martincova in F), reached final at Dubai (l. Muguruza), made Wimbledon R16 and US Open QF, and qualified for WTA Finals in singles for the first time



Posted another excellent doubles campaign across 2021; along with aforementioned Roland Garros, added titles at Madrid, Gippsland Trophy, WTA Finals and the gold medal at Tokyo Olympic Games (all w/Siniakova). Additionally, won 3rd straight Australian Open mixed doubles title (w/2019 partner Ram)



Enjoyed breakout year in singles in 2020, posting career-high ranking of No.65 (November 16) and making R16 at Roland Garros and reaching second WTA SF at Linz; in doubles, won Shenzhen title (w/Siniakova), finished R-Up at Dubai (w/Zheng Saisai) and defended Australian Open mixed doubles title (w/new partner Pavic)



In 2019, advanced to QF at Bucharest in addition to winning four ITF Circuit singles titles on clay in North America and Europe, winning 20 of her 21 matches during this stretch



Also in 2019, posted second Top 20 doubles season highlighted by titles at Toronto and Linz, and R-Up finish at Indian Wells (all w/Siniakova). Won Australian Open mixed doubles title w/Ram



In 2018, won first two Grand Slam doubles trophies at Roland Garros (d. Hozumi/Ninomiya in F) and Wimbledon (d. Melichar/Peschke in F), both w/Siniakova; they became the first pairing to complete the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double since Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama in 2003, and also became the first team ever to win the girls' doubles (2013) and ladies' doubles title at SW19



Rose to WTA Doubles World No.1 for the first time on October 22, 2018



Highlight of 2017 was R-Up finish in first WTA singles final at Nurnberg (l. Bertens in F). Also made QF as qualifier at Bastad (l. Garcia). Only other tour-level appearances were 1r exits at Bucharest and Quebec City



Lifted maiden WTA doubles title at 2015 Quebec City (w/Mestach)



Advanced to first WTA doubles final at 2014 Luxembourg (w/Hradecka, l. Bacsinszky/Barrois)



Reached 2r on WTA singles debut as qualifier at 2014 Quebec City (l. Hradecka)



On ITF Circuit, owns 14 singles and 19 doubles titles



Made professional debut at $10K ITF/Piestany-SVK in 2010