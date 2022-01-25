Madison Keys is into her 5th career Grand Slam semifinal, and her second at the Australian Open, after she knocked out reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Madison Keys is back in the semifinals of a Grand Slam event, as the American eased past No.4 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

In their first meeting, Keys was pristine in the sweltering Melbourne conditions as she cruised to victory over reigning Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Krejcikova in just an hour and 25 minutes.

Fast facts: Keys is now into her fifth Grand Slam semifinal of her career, and her first since the 2018 US Open. She matches her final-four result from the 2015 Australian Open, where she made her maiden major semifinal.

Keys's best result at the Grand Slams to date is a runner-up showing to her good friend Sloane Stephens at the 2017 US Open.

Hard-hitting Keys was only 2-6 against Top 5 players at the Grand Slams coming into the quarterfinal, but the former World No.7 had all the answers against 4th-ranked Krejcikova, becoming this week's first semifinalist in the process.

Keys' hot start to 2022 continues unabated, as she is now on a career-best 10-match winning streak. Keys won her sixth career WTA singles title, and first since 2019, last week at the Adelaide International 2.

Match notes: Keys stormed to victory behind 27 winners, 11 of which were aces. The American, currently ranked World No.51, kept her aggressive play clean with her winner total outpacing her 21 unforced errors.

By contrast, Krejcikova's 12 winners were overwhelmed by 28 unforced errors. Last week's Sydney finalist Krejcikova had won 38 of her last 47 matches, but saw her serve broken four times by Keys on the day.

Pivotal moments: Keys and Krejcikova had many opportunities on return early in the match, but both of them were unable to capitalize on their first six break points apiece, which all came in the first six games.

It was Keys who was the first to convert on her seventh break point, when she forced a Krejcikova error wide to take a 4-2 lead. The unseeded American took control from there, ending the set with back-to-back aces three games later.

Krejcikova dropped her first two service games of the second set, giving Keys a commanding 3-0, double-break lead. The Czech clawed one break back, but big returns by Keys extended her advantage again as she broke for 5-2. Keys eased to a service hold in the final game to notch another major semifinal.

Moving onward: Keys is now one win away from her second career Grand Slam final. To get there, she will have to beat the winner of Tuesday's nightcap quarterfinal between Aussie hope Ashleigh Barty, the World No.1, or her fellow American Jessica Pegula, the No.21 seed.

