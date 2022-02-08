Simona Halep is once again a Shot of the Month winner. Her latest came in her first match of the 2022 season.

Her latest hot shot came in her first match of the year, in Melbourne at the Summer Set 1 event.

Facing Destanee Aiava, Halep returned a difficult serve down the middle from the ad court, then scrambled back and forth before unloading an out-of-balance, down-the-line backhand winner.

Halep would go on to win that match and ultimately the title, dropping only one set in the process.

Halep, who is currently ranked No.23 in the world, won the 2021 October Shot of the Month, which ended up being voted as last season's Shot of the Year.