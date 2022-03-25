Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil upset a Top 5 opponent for the third time in her career, eliminating Indian Wells finalist Maria Sakkari to reach the third round of the Miami Open. Petra Kvitova also went three sets as she overcame Clara Burel.

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil claimed another Top 5 victory in her career, stunning No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round clash at the Miami Open on Friday.

World No.62 Haddad Maia took a hair under two hours to oust last week's BNP Paribas Open runner-up and enter the third round in Miami for the second time.

More big wins: Haddad Maia had beaten Sakkari in their only prior encounter, but that was at an ITF Challenger event in Mexico way back in 2014, when both were ranked just inside the Top 300.

Much has changed since then, as evidenced by Sakkari's new career-high ranking of World No.3, which she attained on Monday after reaching the biggest final of her career at Indian Wells last week.

However, Haddad Maia had beaten Top 5 opponents twice before — over then-World No.4 Sloane Stephens at 2019 Acapulco and then-World No.3 Karolina Pliskova at 2021 Indian Wells.

The left-hander pulled off another Top 5 upset on Friday, reaching the third round to match her career-best Miami result from 2018. After having no Top 50 wins for the season coming into the fortnight, Haddad Maia has now picked up two in a row this week.

Match moments: After an early exchange of breaks, Sakkari fired a backhand crosscourt winner to break for 3-2, and the Greek held onto that advantage for the rest of the opener.

However, unforced errors crept into Sakkari’s game in the second set, and big-hitting Haddad Maia took advantage, romping through the second set to level affairs.

Costly Sakkari double faults coupled with some key winners in the forecourt by Haddad Maia gave the Brazilian a break for 2-1 in the final set. Another break for 4-1 gave Haddad Maia a commanding lead, and she closed out the upset with back-to-back unreturned serves.

Kvitova bests Burel

No.28 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic also went three sets for a win on Friday, defeating France's Clara Burel 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an hour and 45 minutes.

In the first meeting between the two, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova held off the 21-year-old Frenchwoman, ranked World No.82. It marks Kvitova's eighth trip to the Miami third round, with her best showings at the event being quarterfinal appearances in 2014 and 2019.

Highlights: Kvitova def. Burel

Next up for Kvitova will be American qualifier Lauren Davis, who defeated Australian lucky loser Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-1. Kvitova won her only previous meeting with Davis in straight sets, in the Luxembourg semifinals in 2016.

