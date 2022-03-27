The Williams sisters hit the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday in support of "King Richard," the biography film about their father starring Will Smith, and introduced Beyoncé's musical performance to start the show.

The sisters shined as both guests and presenters at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The sisters shined as both guests and presenters at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Advantage Williams sisters 💜@Venuseswilliams & @serenawilliams grace the red carpet at the #Oscars and will be presenters later on! pic.twitter.com/Ljp5tpGcbr — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2022

Before making their way inside the Dolby Theatre, the sisters hit the red carpet in glamorous attire. Venus was decked in a white, floor-length gown with silver trim custom-designed by Elie Saab, while Serena wore a blush pink and black long-sleeved Gucci dress. Joining them was Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian.

In total, "King Richard" earned six nominations on the night, including Best Picture; Best Actor for Smith in the title role; Best Supporting Actress for Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Oracene Price; and Best Original Screenplay. Smith won the Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Award-winning recording artist Beyoncé, whose song "Be Alive" was featured in the film and was nominated for Best Original Song, performed to kick-off the show, and was introduced by Venus and Serena.

The performance was broadcast from the tennis courts in Compton, Calif. where the Williams sisters learned to play tennis, a point they made to the audience.

“We are proud to be joined by some very special movie lovers at a place that has played such an important part in our lives,” Venus said, before Serena added: “Our hometown tennis courts in the heart of the beautiful Compton, the vibrant hub of L.A., where we truly came alive as young athletes."

"Ladies and gentleman, Beyoncé!"



Venus and Serena Williams kick off the #Oscars with an intro for the one and only queen B! https://t.co/YWqeuErY1z pic.twitter.com/O6dCu1O08X — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

The film chronicles the Williams sisters' youth in Compton, Calif., where they learned to play tennis under father Richard's tutelage, through Venus' professional debut at the 1994 Bank of the West Classic. The Williams sisters, along with another of their sisters, Isha Price, are the film's executive producers, and it's left an impression on the rest of the Hologic WTA Tour, too.

"I definitely watched the movie. It was really good. I have heard the stories," Coco Gauff told reporters after winning in Miami on Sunday. "I feel in the tennis world people know their story but it was kind of cool to see on the screen."