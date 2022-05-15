Check out the gear from Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur from this week's tournament at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

On Sunday, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in Rome for her fifth consecutive title. Check out the gear they used during their respective runs in Rome.

Iga Swiatek wore the Asics Women's Paris Match Graphic Tank and the Asic Women's Paris Match Graphic Skirt.

Swiatek powered her way through the field with her Tecnifibre Tempo 298 Iga.

Get more of Iga Swiatek's gear here.

Ons Jabeur sported the Lotto Women's Fall Top Ten III NY Top and skirt in Rome.

Using her Wilson Pro Staff 97 v13, Jabeur maneuvered her way to the Rome final.

Get more of Ons Jabeur's gear here.

Shop all the looks here.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links