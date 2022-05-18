PARIS -- We're only days away from the start of the French Open, with almost every top player in this year's field. Iga Swiatek, of course, headlines a list of names that also includes four other former Roland Garros champs.
Here's a breakdown of all the projected top seeds:
1. Iga Swiatek
2022 Record: 37-3
2022 Clay Record: 9-0
Best 2022 Clay Result: Rome Champion, Stuttgart Champion
Best Roland Garros Result: 2020 Champion
Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinalist
Notable stat: When Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, she came into that tournament with only 20 WTA main-draw wins in her career. The French Open was her first WTA-level title. Nineteen months on, the 20-year-old Pole comes into Paris with a 35-3 record in 2022 and riding a 28-match winning streak after winning her past five tournaments.
Smiles and signatures with the world No. 1 🖊 @iga_swiatek always has time for the fans 😁#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SrCuPbdcDK— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 18, 2022
2. Barbora Krejcikova
2022 Record: 9-4
2022 Clay Record: DNP
Best 2022 Clay Result: DNP
Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Champion
Last Roland Garros Result: Champion
Notable stat: She started the season with a run to the Sydney final and Australian Open quarterfinal, but the 26-year-old has been sidelined since February due to injuries.
We’re bringing tennis fans closer to the game than ever before!
ATP WTA Live features real-time updates, scores and stats, and behind-the-scenes content from across the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour…
3. Paula Badosa
2022 Record: 22-10
2022 Clay Record: 6-4
Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Semifinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Quarterfinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinalist
Notable stat: Badosa went into Roland Garros last year ranked No.34 and proceeded to make her first major quarterfinal. Along with Swiatek, the 24-year-old Spaniard had a chance to assume the World No.1 ranking after Ashleigh Barty retired in Miami.
French Open 2022: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know
4. Maria Sakkari
2022 Record: 19-9
2022 Clay Record: 3-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Quarterfinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Semifinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: Semifinalist
Notable stat: Sakkari was a point away from making her first major final last year at Roland Garros, failing to convert match points to eventual champion Krejcikova. This season, the Greek star has already made the biggest final of her career, at Indian Wells.
5. Anett Kontaveit
2022 Record: 16-7
2022 Clay Record: 2-2
Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Quarterfinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2018 Round of 16
Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round
Notable stat: The Estonian put together a strong February, running off nine consecutive wins to capture the title in St. Petersburg and make the WTA 1000 final in Doha.
The shirt accuracy 👏💯— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 18, 2022
Spreading joy to all, @Ons_Jabeur 😁#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pYpu520i2Y
6. Ons Jabeur
2022 Record: 25-8
2022 Clay Record: 17-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Champion, Rome Finalist
Best Roland Garros Result: Round of 16 (2020, 2021)
Last Roland Garros Result: Round of 16
Notable stat: The Tunisian leads the tour in clay finals this season (Charleston and Rome, won Madrid) and clay wins (17). She sits at No.2 behind Swiatek on the Race to the WTA Finals.
Photos: Roland Garros championship anniversaries
7. Aryna Sabalenka
2022 Record: 13-11
2022 Clay Record: 7-4
Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Finalist, Rome Semifinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: Third Round (2020, 2021)
Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round
Notable stat: Sabalenka has made the final four of the tour's biggest European clay tournaments -- Stuttgart finalist twice, Madrid champion, Rome semifinalist -- but is still chasing a second-week appearance in Paris. She has made a Slam semifinal on all surfaces except for clay.
8. Karolina Pliskova
2022 Record: 2-6
2022 Clay Record: 2-4
Best 2022 Clay Result: Strasbourg Quarterfinalist (ongoing)
Best Roland Garros Result: 2017 Semifinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: Second Round
Notable stat: Pliskova has proved herself on clay with titles in Rome and Stuttgart. But she was forced to delay the start of her 2022 campaign until March due to a broken arm.
9. Danielle Collins
2022 Record: 11-5
2022 Clay Record: 2-2
Best 2022 Clay Result: Rome Round of 16
Best Roland Garros Result: 2020 Quarterfinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round
Notable stat: Now the highest-ranked American after her run to the Australian Open final, Collins won her first clay title last year in Palermo. That win sparked a 12-match winning streak that included a title run in San Jose.
10. Garbiñe Muguruza
2022 Record: 6-7
2022 Clay Record: 2-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Rabat Round of 16
Best Roland Garros Result: 2016 Champion
Last Roland Garros Result: First Round
Notable stat: The 2016 Roland Garros champion enjoyed the most consistent season of her career last year, where she won three titles, including the WTA Finals, and finished the year ranked No.3.
Navratilova's take: 5 former French Open champions and their prospects in 2022
11. Jessica Pegula
2022 Record: 19-11
2022 Clay Record: 7-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Finalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Third Round
Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round
Notable stat: Has made the quarterfinals or better at seven tournaments this season, including the Australian Open. Came within a win of making her Top 10 debut in Madrid.
12. Emma Raducanu
2022 Record: 7-9
2022 Clay Record: 5-4
Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Quarterfinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: DNP
Last Roland Garros Result: DNP
Notable stat: Has made three quarterfinals on the Hologic WTA Tour since winning the US Open last fall.
13. Jelena Ostapenko
2022 Record: 14-8
2022 Clay Record: 0-2
Best 2022 Clay Result: N/A
Best Roland Garros Result: 2017 Champion
Last Roland Garros Result: First Round
Notable stat: She lost her last five matches, and the 2017 champion is looking for her first win since Doha in February.
14. Belinda Bencic
2022 Record: 18-8
2022 Clay Record: 9-2
Best 2022 Clay Result: Charleston Champion
Best Roland Garros Result: 2019 Third Round
Last Roland Garros Result: Second Round
Notable stat: With her first clay-court title in Charleston this year, Bencic has now won titles on all three surfaces.
15. Victoria Azarenka
2022 Record: 12-7
2022 Clay Record: 4-2
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid and Rome Round of 16
Best Roland Garros Result: 2013 Semifinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: Round of 16
Notable stat: Azarenka has not progressed past the quarterfinals at a clay tournament since making the Roland Garros semifinals in 2013.
16. Elena Rybakina
2022 Record: 18-9
2022 Clay Record: 7-4
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid, Rome, Stuttgart Round of 16
Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Quarterfinal
Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinal
Notable stat: The 22-year-old narrowly missed out on making her first major semifinal last year, losing 9-7 in the third set to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Other Notable Seeds:
No.18 Coco Gauff
2022 Record: 14-10
2022 Clay Record: 4-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid, Rome Round of 16
Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Quarterfinal
Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinal
No.19 Simona Halep
2022 Record: 19-6
2022 Clay Record: 4-2
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Quarterfinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2018 Champion
Last Roland Garros Result: DNP
Two #RolandGarros champs having a hit 😍@Simona_Halep x @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/QxUGj4vjEB— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 18, 2022
No.20 Daria Kasatkina
2022 Record: 18-10
2022 Clay Record: 7-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Rome Semifinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2018 Quarterfinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round
No.23 Jil Teichmann
2022 Record: 13-10
2022 Clay Record: 8-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Semifinalist, Rome Quarterfinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: First Round
Last Roland Garros Result: DNP
No.27 Amanda Anisimova
2022 Record: 20-7
2022 Clay Record: 10-3
Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid, Rome Quarterfinalist; Charleston semifinalist
Best Roland Garros Result: 2019 Semifinalist
Last Roland Garros Result: First Round