It's nearly time for Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek, last year's champ Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa headlining a strong field. Here's a look at all the top names.

PARIS -- We're only days away from the start of the French Open, with almost every top player in this year's field. Iga Swiatek, of course, headlines a list of names that also includes four other former Roland Garros champs.

Here's a breakdown of all the projected top seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2022 Record: 37-3

2022 Clay Record: 9-0

Best 2022 Clay Result: Rome Champion, Stuttgart Champion

Best Roland Garros Result: 2020 Champion

Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinalist

Notable stat: When Swiatek won Roland Garros in 2020, she came into that tournament with only 20 WTA main-draw wins in her career. The French Open was her first WTA-level title. Nineteen months on, the 20-year-old Pole comes into Paris with a 35-3 record in 2022 and riding a 28-match winning streak after winning her past five tournaments.

Smiles and signatures with the world No. 1 🖊 @iga_swiatek always has time for the fans 😁#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SrCuPbdcDK — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 18, 2022

2. Barbora Krejcikova

2022 Record: 9-4

2022 Clay Record: DNP

Best 2022 Clay Result: DNP

Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Champion

Last Roland Garros Result: Champion

Notable stat: She started the season with a run to the Sydney final and Australian Open quarterfinal, but the 26-year-old has been sidelined since February due to injuries.

3. Paula Badosa

2022 Record: 22-10

2022 Clay Record: 6-4

Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Semifinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Quarterfinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinalist

Notable stat: Badosa went into Roland Garros last year ranked No.34 and proceeded to make her first major quarterfinal. Along with Swiatek, the 24-year-old Spaniard had a chance to assume the World No.1 ranking after Ashleigh Barty retired in Miami.

4. Maria Sakkari

2022 Record: 19-9

2022 Clay Record: 3-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Quarterfinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Semifinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: Semifinalist

Notable stat: Sakkari was a point away from making her first major final last year at Roland Garros, failing to convert match points to eventual champion Krejcikova. This season, the Greek star has already made the biggest final of her career, at Indian Wells.

5. Anett Kontaveit

2022 Record: 16-7

2022 Clay Record: 2-2

Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Quarterfinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2018 Round of 16

Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round

Notable stat: The Estonian put together a strong February, running off nine consecutive wins to capture the title in St. Petersburg and make the WTA 1000 final in Doha.

6. Ons Jabeur

2022 Record: 25-8

2022 Clay Record: 17-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Champion, Rome Finalist

Best Roland Garros Result: Round of 16 (2020, 2021)

Last Roland Garros Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: The Tunisian leads the tour in clay finals this season (Charleston and Rome, won Madrid) and clay wins (17). She sits at No.2 behind Swiatek on the Race to the WTA Finals.

7. Aryna Sabalenka

2022 Record: 13-11

2022 Clay Record: 7-4

Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Finalist, Rome Semifinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: Third Round (2020, 2021)

Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round

Notable stat: Sabalenka has made the final four of the tour's biggest European clay tournaments -- Stuttgart finalist twice, Madrid champion, Rome semifinalist -- but is still chasing a second-week appearance in Paris. She has made a Slam semifinal on all surfaces except for clay.

8. Karolina Pliskova

2022 Record: 2-6

2022 Clay Record: 2-4

Best 2022 Clay Result: Strasbourg Quarterfinalist (ongoing)

Best Roland Garros Result: 2017 Semifinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: Second Round

Notable stat: Pliskova has proved herself on clay with titles in Rome and Stuttgart. But she was forced to delay the start of her 2022 campaign until March due to a broken arm.

9. Danielle Collins

2022 Record: 11-5

2022 Clay Record: 2-2

Best 2022 Clay Result: Rome Round of 16

Best Roland Garros Result: 2020 Quarterfinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round

Notable stat: Now the highest-ranked American after her run to the Australian Open final, Collins won her first clay title last year in Palermo. That win sparked a 12-match winning streak that included a title run in San Jose.

10. Garbiñe Muguruza

2022 Record: 6-7

2022 Clay Record: 2-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Rabat Round of 16

Best Roland Garros Result: 2016 Champion

Last Roland Garros Result: First Round

Notable stat: The 2016 Roland Garros champion enjoyed the most consistent season of her career last year, where she won three titles, including the WTA Finals, and finished the year ranked No.3.

11. Jessica Pegula

2022 Record: 19-11

2022 Clay Record: 7-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Finalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Third Round

Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round

Notable stat: Has made the quarterfinals or better at seven tournaments this season, including the Australian Open. Came within a win of making her Top 10 debut in Madrid.

12. Emma Raducanu

2022 Record: 7-9

2022 Clay Record: 5-4

Best 2022 Clay Result: Stuttgart Quarterfinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: DNP

Last Roland Garros Result: DNP

Notable stat: Has made three quarterfinals on the Hologic WTA Tour since winning the US Open last fall.

13. Jelena Ostapenko

2022 Record: 14-8

2022 Clay Record: 0-2

Best 2022 Clay Result: N/A

Best Roland Garros Result: 2017 Champion

Last Roland Garros Result: First Round

Notable stat: She lost her last five matches, and the 2017 champion is looking for her first win since Doha in February.

14. Belinda Bencic

2022 Record: 18-8

2022 Clay Record: 9-2

Best 2022 Clay Result: Charleston Champion

Best Roland Garros Result: 2019 Third Round

Last Roland Garros Result: Second Round

Notable stat: With her first clay-court title in Charleston this year, Bencic has now won titles on all three surfaces.

15. Victoria Azarenka

2022 Record: 12-7

2022 Clay Record: 4-2

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid and Rome Round of 16

Best Roland Garros Result: 2013 Semifinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Azarenka has not progressed past the quarterfinals at a clay tournament since making the Roland Garros semifinals in 2013.

16. Elena Rybakina

2022 Record: 18-9

2022 Clay Record: 7-4

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid, Rome, Stuttgart Round of 16

Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Quarterfinal

Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinal

Notable stat: The 22-year-old narrowly missed out on making her first major semifinal last year, losing 9-7 in the third set to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Other Notable Seeds:

No.18 Coco Gauff

2022 Record: 14-10

2022 Clay Record: 4-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid, Rome Round of 16

Best Roland Garros Result: 2021 Quarterfinal

Last Roland Garros Result: Quarterfinal

No.19 Simona Halep

2022 Record: 19-6

2022 Clay Record: 4-2

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Quarterfinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2018 Champion

Last Roland Garros Result: DNP

No.20 Daria Kasatkina

2022 Record: 18-10

2022 Clay Record: 7-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Rome Semifinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2018 Quarterfinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: Third Round

No.23 Jil Teichmann

2022 Record: 13-10

2022 Clay Record: 8-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid Semifinalist, Rome Quarterfinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: First Round

Last Roland Garros Result: DNP

No.27 Amanda Anisimova

2022 Record: 20-7

2022 Clay Record: 10-3

Best 2022 Clay Result: Madrid, Rome Quarterfinalist; Charleston semifinalist

Best Roland Garros Result: 2019 Semifinalist

Last Roland Garros Result: First Round