Photos: French Open championship notable anniversaries

A number of iconic Roland Garros title moments have milestone anniversaries in 2022.

5 years ago (2017): Two days after turning 20, unseeded Jelena Ostapenko shocked Simona Halep in the Roland Garros final. Ostapenko's hard-hitting run through the draw led to her first singles title.

10 years ago (2012): Maria Sharapova won her first Roland Garros title against Sara Errani to complete her Career Grand Slam. Sharapova won the title again in 2014.

20 years ago (2002): Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus to win the first of her three Roland Garros titles. The victory also kicked off the first of Williams' two "Serena Slams," when she held all four majors simultaneously.

25 years ago (1997): Iva Majoli stunned World No.1 Martina Hingis in the Roland Garros final to win her lone Grand Slam title. It was the only loss Hingis took all year at the majors.

30 years ago (1992): Monica Seles completed a hat-trick by winning her third straight Roland Garros title. Seles defeated Stefanie Graf in a 2-hour and 43-minute final, ultimately prevailing 10-8 in the third set.

35 years ago (1987): Stefanie Graf won the first of her 22 Grand Slam singles titles at Roland Garros. Graf defeated No.1 seed Martina Navratilova in the final 6-4, 4-6, 8-6.

40 years ago (1982): Martina Navratilova won the first of her two Roland Garros singles titles, beating defending champion Hana Mandlikova in the semifinals and Andrea Jaeger in the final.

50 years ago (1972): Billie Jean King won her sole Roland Garros singles title, defeating Evonne Goolagong in the final to complete her Career Grand Slam.

