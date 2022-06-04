Check out the gear worn by Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek during the Paris fortnight.

Iga Swiatek won her sixth title of the year and her second at the French Open.

During the the run to the title, Swiatek combined the Asics Women's Paris Match Tank with the Asics Women's Paris Match Solid Skirt.

Swiatek shielded the sun from her eyes in her Asics Performance Hat.

Running past her competition, Swiatek sported the Asics Gel Resolution 8 Clay shoes.

Using her Tecnifibre Tempo 298, Iga Swiatek powered her way through the field.

Get more of Swiatek's look here.

Shop all the looks here.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links