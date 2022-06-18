The singles semifinals and final of the Rothesay Classic will be contested on Sunday after all-day showers wiped out Saturday's singles action.

Persistent rain washed out Saturday's singles play at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, postponing the singles semifinals into the next day.

2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will take on last week's Nottingham titlist Beatriz Haddad Maia in one singles semifinal. The other semifinal will pit Zhang Shuai against Sorana Cirstea.

Sunday's order of play:

ANN JONES CENTRE COURT starts at 11:00 AM

Singles semifinal: Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [2] Simona Halep (ROU)

After rest, not before 1:30 PM: SINGLES FINAL

Followed by (after rest if needed): DOUBLES FINAL: [1] Elise Mertens (BEL) / Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs [2] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)



COURT 1 starts at 11:00 AM

Singles semifinal: [8] Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs [6] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Not before 12:00 PM: Wheelchair Quad Singles Event - A. Lapthorne vs J. Shaw