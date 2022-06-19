Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announced on social media that her family will expand from three to four.

Caroline Wozniacki's family is about to get bigger. The former World No.1 announced on Sunday that she is expecting her second child.

"Ready for round 2," the Danish star posted on social media.

After Wozniacki retired from professional tennis in 2020, her daughter Olivia was born last year. Olivia turned one year old just last week, on June 11.

Our little girl is 1!! 🥹🥳 she loves cake just as much as her mom🤪#happybirthday pic.twitter.com/bSzwUh09r0 — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 11, 2022

Mere days after Olivia's first birthday, 31-year-old Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

3 years married to my best friend!❤️ happy anniversary my love! @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/sVFHupKlgs — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 15, 2022

Wozniacki won 30 Hologic WTA Tour singles titles during her celebrated professional career, including the 2017 WTA Finals and the 2018 Australian Open.

The Dane spent 71 weeks ranked World No.1, and was the year-ending No.1 in both 2010 and 2011. Her farewell match was against Ons Jabeur in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Wozniacki has recently been doing recurring commentary for Tennis Channel in the United States.