Back and forth they went. Ons Jabeur scrambled to the net. Aliaksandra Sasnovich looked like she had the upper hand with a perfectly placed lob over her opponent’s head.
But Jabeur made a beeline for the baseline and unleashed a tweener down the line. The point wasn’t over yet though.
Sasnovich countered with a touch volley just over the net. Jabeur finally ended the rally when she rushed back to the net, right arm in full extension and stabbed a clean crosscourt backhand winner.
Jabeur, no stranger to the highlight reel, won the point and ultimately their Berlin quarterfinal match in three sets.