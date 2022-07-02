Ons Jabeur is no stranger to the highlight reel. She proved that again in last month's Berlin quarterfinals.

Back and forth they went. Ons Jabeur scrambled to the net. Aliaksandra Sasnovich looked like she had the upper hand with a perfectly placed lob over her opponent’s head.

But Jabeur made a beeline for the baseline and unleashed a tweener down the line. The point wasn’t over yet though.

Sasnovich countered with a touch volley just over the net. Jabeur finally ended the rally when she rushed back to the net, right arm in full extension and stabbed a clean crosscourt backhand winner.

Jabeur, no stranger to the highlight reel, won the point and ultimately their Berlin quarterfinal match in three sets.