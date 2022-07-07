With every win, World No.2 Ons Jabeur is rewriting tennis' record books. Here's what is at stake when she takes on Elena Rybakina in Saturday's Wimbledon final.

World No.2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No.23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face off for the Wimbledon title Saturday. Both women reached their first major finals and, regardless of the result, history will be made when they each walk on Centre Court for the biggest match of their careers.

For the first time in the Open Era, two first-time Slam finalists will compete at Wimbledon against each other.

Here are the key milestones and stats to get you ready for Championship Saturday:

Ons Jabeur: A trailblazing career

0: Tunisian, Arab or African women to make a Slam final in the Open Era before Ons Jabeur.

0: Tunisian, Arab or North African players to make a Slam semifinal in the Open Era before Ons Jabeur.

1: Tunisian, Arab or North African players to make a Wimbledon quarterfinal in the Open Era before Ons Jabeur. Ismail El Shafei of Egypt made the men's quarterfinal in 1974.

0: Tunisian, Arab or North African women to win a WTA title before Ons Jabeur.

0: Tunisian, Arab or North African women to make a WTA semifinal before Ons Jabeur.

Champion's Reel: How Ons Jabeur won Berlin 2022

1: Arab woman to break the Top 100 before Ons Jabeur. Tunisia's Selima Sfar reached a career-high No.75 in 2001.

0: Tunisian, Arab or North African women to be ranked inside the WTA Top 50 before Ons Jabeur.

0: Tunisian, Arab or African women to be ranked No.2 or higher before Ons Jabeur. South Africa's Amanda Coetzer reached a career-high No.3 ranking in 1997.

0: Arab or North African girls to win a junior Slam title before Ons Jabeur, who won the girls' title at Roland Garros in 2011. She was the first Arab junior to win a major title since Ismael El Shafei won the boys' title at Roland Garros in 1964.

Memorable milestones

27: Ons Jabeur's age. The Tunisian is the oldest woman to make her first Wimbledon singles final since Nathalie Tauziat in 1998.

23: Elena Rybakina's age. She is the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 21-year-old Garbiñe Muguruza made her first Wimbledon final in 2015.

23 - Elena #Rybakina is the fourth lowest ranked (#23) female player to reach the final in #Wimbledon since 1984, only ranked higher than Serena Williams in 2018 (#181), Venus Williams in 2007 (#31) and Sabine Lisicki in 2013 (#24). Roar.@WTA @WTA_insider #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/o6RUqkw7nh — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 7, 2022

2: African players to make a Wimbledon final. Tunisia's Jabeur joins South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who finished as runner-up in 2018.

0: Players from Kazakhstan to ever reach a semifinal of a Slam before Elena Rybakina. She is now the first player representing Kazakhstan to make a major final.

How they got here

2: Wimbledon main draws that Elena Rybakina has played. She made her tournament debut just last year. She now has an 8-1 record at The Championships.

2: Losses for Ons Jabeur in her last 24 matches. She is on an 11-match win streak and is currently unbeaten on grass this season.

11 - Ons #Jabeur has won all her 11 matches played on grass in 2022: since 2000, only Maria Sharapova in 2004 (12/12) and Serena Williams in 2012 (13/13) have played 11+ matches on grass in a single season without a single defeat. Unbeatable.@WTA @WTA_insider #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hOnsFISDiz — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 7, 2022

2: Grass titles won by Ons Jabeur. She has won a majority of her titles on grass.

84: Wins for Ons Jabeur across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the most of any woman on tour during that span. Iga Swiatek has won 81.

2: Top 20 wins on grass for Elena Rybakina in her career. She earned her second against No.18 Simona Halep in the semifinals.

217: Aces struck by Elena Rybakina this season, the most on the Hologic WTA Tour. No other player has hit more than 200 aces this season.

Jabeur vs. Rybakina: Tale of the Tape

3: Number of sets both of Jabeur and Rybakina's previous completed matches went. Rybakina won their first meeting at 2018 Wuhan.

1: Final made this season by Elena Rybakina before Wimbledon. She began the season with a run to the Adelaide final, where she lost to No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

4: Finals made this season by Ons Jabeur before Wimbledon. She is 2-2 in finals this year, winning Madrid and Berlin and losing in Charleston (Bencic) and Rome (Swiatek).

0: Wins for Elena Rybakina over a player ranked No.1 or No.2. She is 0-3 against Top 2 players in her career.

0: Wins for Elena Rybakina in her past four finals. Since winning her second career title at 2020 Hobart, Rybakina has lost to a Top 10 player in her past four finals: Adelaide 2022, l. Barty; 2020 Strasbourg, l. Svitolina; 2020 Dubai, l. Halep; 2020 St. Petersburg, l. Bertens.

1: Loss for Ons Jabeur in a final to a player ranked lower than No.23 Elena Rybakina. That came last year in Charleston when she lost to No.165 Astra Sharma in three sets.

17: Spots separating Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals, which only calculates points earned in the 2022 season. Jabeur sits at No.2 and Rybakina at No.19.

Tournament Stats

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Aces

1. Rybakina: 49

2. Jabeur: 17

Double Faults

1. Rybakina: 15

2. Jabeur: 5

Unreturned 1st Serves

1. Rybakina: 51%

2. Jabeur: 34%

1st Serve Points Won

1. Rybakina: 77%

2. Jabeur: 70%

2nd Serve Points Won

1. Jabeur: 63%

2. Rybakina: 56%

Service Games Won

1. Rybakina: 86% (59/69)

2. Jabeur: 85% (50/59)

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Returns in

1. Jabeur: 85%

2. Rybakina: 70%

Return Points Won vs. 1st Serve

1. Jabeur: 46%

2. Rybakina: 32%

Return Points Won vs. 2nd Serve

1. Jabeur: 53%

2. Rybakina: 52%

Return Games Won

1. Jabeur: 47% (28/59)

2. Rybakina: 30% (20/67)