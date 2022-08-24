Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova went on social media to share the happy news.

Wedding bells are on the way for Petra Kvitova as she announced her engagement to Jiri Vanek on Tuesday.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, took to social media to spread the news:

Happy news we wanted to share with you guys… I said “yes” in my special place ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/WlgDcKWMjr — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 24, 2022

Former World No.2 Kvitova and her coach Vanek, a former Top 100 singles and doubles player on the ATP Tour, have been partners for over a year.

More news: Former No.1 Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss US Open

The announcement comes at a time where Kvitova is back rising the rankings after some solid showings this summer. In June, the big-serving Czech won her 29th career singles title on the grass of Eastbourne.

Wow. My 40th final tomorrow. Yes, it makes me feel old, but mostly it makes me feel proud! ❤️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/i42T6BPANx — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 20, 2022

Just last week, Kvitova reached her 40th career singles final at WTA 1000 Cincinnati, winning five matches before falling to Caroline Garcia in the final.

Week in Review: Kvitova, Garcia boosted by Cincinnati success

After slipping to No.34 in the rankings earlier this year -- her lowest ranking since 2010 -- Kvitova is on the brink of returning to the Top 20. She will be the highest-seeded player representing the Czech Republic at next week's US Open, where she is a two-time quarterfinalist.