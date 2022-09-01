NEW YORK -- Vice President Kamala Harris led the cheers for Serena Williams as the 23-time major champion extended her stay at the US Open with a spirited 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win against No.2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Williams will face Wimbledon quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic next. 

The celebrity set in Arthur Ashe Stadium ranged from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, Jared Leto to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and one notable addition to Williams' player box: Tiger Woods.

"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," Williams said when asked about Woods. She credits the golfing great for talking her into retaking the court this summer.  "So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There's a few people, but we were like, 'OK, we can do this together, you know?'

"It was good, because I didn't know what I wanted to do. I was just lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity."

Here's a roundup of the social media buzz around Williams' big win:

 