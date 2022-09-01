NEW YORK -- Vice President Kamala Harris led the cheers for Serena Williams as the 23-time major champion extended her stay at the US Open with a spirited 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win against No.2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Williams will face Wimbledon quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic next.
The celebrity set in Arthur Ashe Stadium ranged from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, Jared Leto to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and one notable addition to Williams' player box: Tiger Woods.
"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," Williams said when asked about Woods. She credits the golfing great for talking her into retaking the court this summer. "So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There's a few people, but we were like, 'OK, we can do this together, you know?'
"It was good, because I didn't know what I wanted to do. I was just lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity."
Here's a roundup of the social media buzz around Williams' big win:
Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace, and determination both on and off the court. We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are, and all that is to come.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 1, 2022
Not done yet @serenawilliams 🙏🏽— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022
It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022
🐅 ✘ 🐐 @TigerWoods with a classic fist pump for @serenawilliams 💪 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/egoBoC96Ch— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2022
🐐🐐🐐 #Serena— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 1, 2022
SERENA!!!!!— Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) September 1, 2022
Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams 🐐🐐🐐 #USOpen2022— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 1, 2022
SERENA!!!!!@serenawilliams— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 1, 2022
Never underestimate the heart of a GOAT…..NEVER!! @serenawilliams we are loving it!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 1, 2022
Serena! Amazing! #USOpen— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 1, 2022
.@Zendaya in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/c86vjVxr7U— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022
serenaaaaaaaaa 🔥— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 1, 2022
Let’s go Rena!! @serenawilliams !! Proud of you. Way to get it done! 🐐— Ciara (@ciara) September 1, 2022
Onward pic.twitter.com/xlSuds7eEM— AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) September 1, 2022