Sporting greats from across America were glued to their televisions as Serena Williams powered her way into the third round of the US Open.

NEW YORK -- Vice President Kamala Harris led the cheers for Serena Williams as the 23-time major champion extended her stay at the US Open with a spirited 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win against No.2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Williams will face Wimbledon quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic next.

The celebrity set in Arthur Ashe Stadium ranged from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, Jared Leto to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and one notable addition to Williams' player box: Tiger Woods.

"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," Williams said when asked about Woods. She credits the golfing great for talking her into retaking the court this summer. "So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There's a few people, but we were like, 'OK, we can do this together, you know?'

"It was good, because I didn't know what I wanted to do. I was just lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity."

Here's a roundup of the social media buzz around Williams' big win:

Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace, and determination both on and off the court. We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are, and all that is to come. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 1, 2022

Not done yet @serenawilliams 🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

SERENA!!!!! — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) September 1, 2022

Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams 🐐🐐🐐 #USOpen2022 — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 1, 2022

Never underestimate the heart of a GOAT…..NEVER!! @serenawilliams we are loving it! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 1, 2022

serenaaaaaaaaa 🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 1, 2022