Iga Swiatek now has more than twice as many rankings points as anyone else on tour, while Katerina Siniakova is back in the top position in doubles.

This week’s WTA rankings include a shakeup among the Top 10, a new WTA doubles No.1 and milestones for some of the WTA Hologic Tour’s rising stars and teenagers.

Swiatek doubles up lead as No.1 in singles

By capturing her seventh singles title of the season, including her second Grand Slam title, current World No.1 and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek continues to build on her lead atop the WTA Rankings. Swiatek has owned the No.1 ranking 24 consecutive weeks, a streak that dates back to April 4.

Ons Jabeur returns to No.2 in this week’s rankings, moving up three spots from No.5.

With 10,365 ranking points, Swiatek now holds a 5,275-point lead over Jabeur, the widest margin between No.1 and No.2 in seven years, when Serena Williams had a 6,591-point lead the week of Aug. 31, 2015.

Siniakova back on top

Katerina Siniakova returns to No.1 in this week’s WTA doubles rankings following her US Open title run with her partner Barbora Krejcikova, who now sits at No.2. This week marks Siniakova’s 63rd week at No.1.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Coco makes Top 10 debut

Following her quarterfinal run at the US Open, American teenager Coco Gauff makes her Top 10 debut this week, at No.8, up four spots from No.12. At 18 years, 183 days old, Gauff becomes the youngest player to break into the Top 10 in 16 years, when a 17-year-old Nicole Vaidisova made her Top 10 debut in 2006. Gauff also is the youngest American to make her Top 10 debut since Serena Williams in 1999.

Garcia returns to Top 10

After starting the season with a 9-11 record, Caroline Garcia has posted a 31-5 record since June. During that stretch, Garcia has won titles at Bad Homburg and Warsaw, while also reaching the final at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati and the semifinals at the US Open.

Garcia has jumped from No.75 on Jun. 19 to No.10 this week as she returns to the Top 10 for the first time since the week of Oct. 1, 2018.

Other notable rankings movements

--Daria Kasatkina (from No.9 to No.11) and Garbiñe Muguruza (from No.10 to No.12) have both dropped out of this week’s Top 10.

--Last year’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu drops 72 spots, from No.11 to No.83, while 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez drops 26 positions, from No.14 to No.40.

--Liudmila Samsonova and Zhang Shuai both climb seven places to return to the Top 30 after fourth-round runs at the US Open. Samsonova (from No.35 to No.28) was ranked No.60 at the end of July, but compiled a 13-match winning streak over the course of August. Zhang (from No.36 to No.29) was last ranked inside the Top 30 in February of 2020.

--US Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, who ended Serena Williams' career in the third round, has hit a new career-high of No.34, climbing 12 places from No.46. The Australian first broke the Top 50 in February of 2015 and was ranked No.72 one month ago.

--Ranked as low as No.624 at the end of January, Daria Saville's comeback from Achilles surgery propelled her return to the Top 50 for the first time since February of 2019. The Australian rises eight places to No.50 this week.

--Wang Xiyu upset Maria Sakkari at the US Open to both score her first Top 10 win and to reach the third round of a major for the first time. The 21-year-old Chinese player is boosted 15 places to a new career-high of No.60.

--After reaching the fourth round of the US Open, Germany’s Jule Niemeier has reached a career-high ranking of No.73 as she moves up 35 spots, from No.108 to No.75.

--Aleksandra Krunic moves up 21 spots, from No.96 to No.75, after reaching the third round of the US Open for the fourth time and first time since 2018.

--Austria’s Julia Grabher makes her Top 100 debut after winning the title at the WTA 125 title in Bari, moving up 23 spots from No.120 to No.97. She is the first Austrian to break the Top 100 since Patricia Mayr-Achleitner in Feb. 2009.

--Three qualifiers who made an impact at the US Open hit new career-highs this week. Yuan Yue reached the third round, and rises 35 places from No.142 to No.107. Daria Snigur upset Simona Halep to reach the second round, and climbs 16 spots from No.124 to No.108.

--Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, made the second round and soars 37 places from No.167 to No.130.

--Brenda Fruhvirtova, Linda's younger sister, makes her Top 200 debut this week at No.192 as she extends her streak to 20 consecutive wins over her past four ITF tournaments. At 15 years old, she is the youngest player ranked in the Top 200. She is one of four Czech teenagers ranked in this week’s Top 200.

--Serena Williams posted her 178th win against a Top 10 player in the second round over Anett Kontaveit. Williams remains on the WTA Rankings, climbing 284 places to land at No.321.