Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia rolled through their opening matches at the WTA Finals. On Thursday, both will have an opportunity to reach the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek led the Tracy Austin Group on Tuesday with a straight-sets win against Daria Kasatkina.

Swiatek will head into Thursday’s second round-robin matchup with a berth to the semifinals within her grasp. Here are the latest scenarios:

Tuesday’s results

Wednesday’s matchups

Scenarios

Singles

--If Swiatek and Kasatkina win, Swiatek advances as the group winner. Coco Gauff would be eliminated. Kasatkina and Garcia would play for the No.2 spot on Saturday.

--If Swiatek wins in straight sets and Gauff wins in three, Swiatek advances with her position in the group TBD.

--If Caroline Garcia and Gauff win, Garcia advances as the group winner. Kasatkina would be eliminated. Gauff and Swiatek would play for the No.2 spot Saturday.

--If Garcia wins in straight sets, and Kasatkina wins in three, Garcia advances with her position in the group TBD.

--Any other combination of results will mean qualification comes down to final matches.

Doubles

--Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia advance if they win in straight sets Thursday. Their position in the group TBD.

--If Danilina and Haddad Maia, and Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos win, Danilina and Haddad Maia advance as the group winners. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko would be eliminated. Dabrowski and Olmos, and Kudermetova and Mertens would play for second spot Saturday.

--If Kudermetova and Mertens, and Kichenok and Ostapenko win, Kudermetova and Mertens advance as the group winners. Dabrowski and Olmos would be eliminated. Danilina and Haddad Maia, and Kichenok and Ostapenko would play for second spot Saturday.

--Dabrowski and Olmos would be eliminated if they lose in straight sets.

--Any other combination of results will mean qualification comes down to the final matches.