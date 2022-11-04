One-half of the doubles No.1 seeds at the WTA Finals, Barbora Krejcikova is soaking up all Fort Worth has to offer. And watching a lot of tennis.

Barbora Krejcikova has loved every minute of her first visit to Texas. From enjoying local cuisine to learning some of Texas' famous dance moves, one-half of the No.1-seeded doubles team at the WTA Finals Fort Worth has enjoyed all the Lone Star State has to offer.

When she's not eating barbecue or getting her groove on, Krejcikova's been watching tennis—and lots of it. So much so that tournament emcee Blair Henley has been playing 'Where's Barbora?" throughout the week on Twitter, and posting photos of the Czech in the stands every day.

Front and center for Sakkari vs Pegula. #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/RcpJmqmc5v — Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) November 1, 2022

But it's not only tournament staff who's gotten in on the trend. Krejcikova's also been gracious with tennis fans she's encountered along the way, as one of a few famous faces that attendees spotted in the stands this week.

Swish! NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd spotted at WTA Finals

And we’re waiting for the changeover now to get into Gauff-Garcia pic.twitter.com/02XsGeAtlL — Jeaic Ó Cearrbhaláin (@Jackobeanz) November 2, 2022

While Krejcikova wasn't in the arena for Daria Kasatkina's victory over Coco Gauff on Thursday night, she wanted to make sure that everyone, Henley included, knew she was still watching.

Blair, guess what Im doing now 🎾🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7FavYRkfl5 — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) November 4, 2022

Speaking of Krejcikova and Henley's hijinks, the native Texan got the Czech to show off the line dancing moves she's learned so far when she and partner Katerina Siniakova officially qualified for the semifinals.

Watch This: Krejcikova shows off her line dancing in Fort Worth

Krejcikova might think about shopping for a second home should her Fort Worth success on-court continue. She and Siniakova will look to close out Rosie Casals Group play unbeaten when they face Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on Friday night.