Iga Swiatek ended the year as the No.1 player for the first time in her career, while Katerina Siniakova finishes atop the rankings for the second straight season.

PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Iga Swiatek and Katerina Siniakova secured the 2022 WTA year-end No.1 singles and doubles rankings.

This is the first time in her career Swiatek finished the season in the top spot, becoming the 15th player overall. The week of Nov. 7 marks her 32nd week as the WTA World No.1, a position she reached on April 4, 2022. Only Serena Williams (57 weeks), Martina Hingis (80 weeks) and Stefanie Graf (186 weeks) held the top ranking for longer streaks after making their No.1 debut.

By the numbers: The 2022 year-end rankings

Siniakova has secured her third year-end No.1 finish in doubles, which she first achieved in 2018 (when co-ranked with regular partner Barbora Krejcikova) and also again last year in 2021. Siniakova is the first player to outright finish the year as the doubles No.1 in consecutive years since Sania Mirza in 2015 and 2016.

Siniakova, along with Krejcikova, first achieved the No.1 ranking on Oct. 22, 2018 and this week marks Siniakova’s 70th week overall in the top spot.

Iga Swiatek and a look at the best seasons this century

“Iga and Katerina have enjoyed memorable seasons, and I am delighted to see them earn the WTA Year-End No.1 Rankings,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “The Hologic WTA Tour this year has been more competitive than ever, featuring more than 50 tournaments across six continents, and Iga and Katerina deserve huge credit and recognition as they continue to redefine excellence in our sport.”

Swiatek won eight tournaments in 2022, including winning six events in a row over a 37-match winning streak. Among those eight titles were two Grand Slams, at Roland Garros and the US Open. She also won WTA 1000 tournaments at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha), BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Miami Open presented by Itaú and Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), and WTA 500 events at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and the San Diego Open.

Overall, Swiatek won 67 matches this season and amassed the second-most year-end ranking points with 11,085 since the WTA Rankings were introduced. Serena Williams is the only player who had more, when she earned 13,260 in 2013.

Siniakova won six titles this season, at the WTA 500 bett1open (Berlin), WTA 250 tournaments at the Melbourne Summer Set and Jasmin Monastir Open, in addition to three Grand Slams, at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Her title in New York with Krejcikova secured the team the career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only six other doubles teams. Siniakova capped off another memorable season by reaching the title match at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth on Monday.