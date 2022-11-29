There were a lot of fond memories from this past season, many of which went viral on social media. Here's a look at the most talked-about moments of 2022.

The 2022 season was full of iconic moments. From Iga Swiatek's domination to Serena Williams' emotional US Open farewell, the year was full of viral moments that took social media by storm.

So we reached out to our good friends across the aisle, the Hologic WTA Tour social media team, to pull together their most talked about tweets of the year.

The most liked and retweeted post of the year belongs to Poland's history-making "1GA" Swiatek, who became Poland's first singles World No.1 after sweeping the first three WTA 1000 events of the season and becoming the youngest player complete the Sunshine Double:

Welcome to the club ☝️

@iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 🇵🇱

#1GA pic.twitter.com/W8IEJh9C1n — wta (@WTA) March 26, 2022

The videos that WTA fans watched the most on Twitter? It was just Serena Williams doing Serena things at the US Open as the world celebrated the end of an era. Serena featured in two of the four videos that surpassed over 1 million views this year, with Swiatek and Coco Gauff joining her on the list:

Swiatek's Roland Garros moment with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski also topped the list of the five most viral tweets based on engagements:

Pledging to donate her prize money to Polish non-profit organizations ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow 🧠@iga_swiatek continuing to be an inspiration on and off the court 💜#OstravaOpen pic.twitter.com/oUc2HAPhZd — wta (@WTA) October 9, 2022

More of the most talked-about moments on Twitter this season, including Ashleigh Barty's sudden retirement and a photo that lived up to its iconic branding:

A photo 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 a thousand words 📸



Your #WTAFinals elite eight ✨ pic.twitter.com/OoEehgW4ZJ — wta (@WTA) October 29, 2022