The 2022 season was full of iconic moments. From Iga Swiatek's domination to Serena Williams' emotional US Open farewell, the year was full of viral moments that took social media by storm.
So we reached out to our good friends across the aisle, the Hologic WTA Tour social media team, to pull together their most talked about tweets of the year.
The most liked and retweeted post of the year belongs to Poland's history-making "1GA" Swiatek, who became Poland's first singles World No.1 after sweeping the first three WTA 1000 events of the season and becoming the youngest player complete the Sunshine Double:
Welcome to the club ☝️— wta (@WTA) March 26, 2022
@iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 🇵🇱
#1GA pic.twitter.com/W8IEJh9C1n
The videos that WTA fans watched the most on Twitter? It was just Serena Williams doing Serena things at the US Open as the world celebrated the end of an era. Serena featured in two of the four videos that surpassed over 1 million views this year, with Swiatek and Coco Gauff joining her on the list:
Just #Serena. 😏#USOpenpic.twitter.com/VuOMQzeTZd— wta (@WTA) September 1, 2022
To: Serena— wta (@WTA) September 3, 2022
From: Tennis #ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/nWA8W2wO6i
🎾 1GA 🤝 RL9 ⚽️— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
🎥: @rolandgarros | @iga_swiatek | @lewy_official pic.twitter.com/rPc99eu7gy
Another day, another game 🏀— wta (@WTA) May 29, 2022
🇺🇸 @CocoGauff showing the @MiamiHEAT some love!#RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/E356Obp4cx
Swiatek's Roland Garros moment with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski also topped the list of the five most viral tweets based on engagements:
*gasps in Polish* pic.twitter.com/IHu099AULT— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Surf's up, Iga style 🏄♀️🏆@iga_swiatek | #SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/dVkv6YsXa3— wta (@WTA) October 17, 2022
Pledging to donate her prize money to Polish non-profit organizations ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow 🧠@iga_swiatek continuing to be an inspiration on and off the court 💜#OstravaOpen pic.twitter.com/oUc2HAPhZd— wta (@WTA) October 9, 2022
Hey @SpursOfficial— wta (@WTA) April 18, 2022
Announce @EmmaRaducanu 😉✍️#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/1W1XFG6oR5
The Minister of SCARINESS 💀@Ons_Jabeur wishes @CaroGarcia & @iga_swiatek a Happy Halloween! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/m3ySaDcUnv— wta (@WTA) October 31, 2022
More of the most talked-about moments on Twitter this season, including Ashleigh Barty's sudden retirement and a photo that lived up to its iconic branding:
Words of thanks from @ElinaSvitolina 🇺🇦 💜 pic.twitter.com/YcnKu6ff95— wta (@WTA) March 2, 2022
Wait for it...— wta (@WTA) June 21, 2022
How to make @serenawilliams SPEECHLESS 🫢@Ons_Jabeur | #RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/C0pGUouUnb
A photo 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 a thousand words 📸— wta (@WTA) October 29, 2022
Your #WTAFinals elite eight ✨ pic.twitter.com/OoEehgW4ZJ
This one is for you, mom 💜@JLPegula | #GDLOPENAKRON pic.twitter.com/Fte165yKlc— wta (@WTA) October 24, 2022
For every young girl that has looked up to you.— wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022
For every one of us that you've inspired.
For your love of the game.
Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439
Greatness defined.— wta (@WTA) September 15, 2022
The end of an era.#ThankYouSerena #RForever pic.twitter.com/LKpFqHo3GF