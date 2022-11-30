2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu was awarded her MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles on Tuesday at Windsor Castle. The 20-year-old was awarded the honor for her services to the sport of tennis.

"A great honour receiving an MBE from his Majesty the King today - pretty amazing day," Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a major singles title since 1977 after her historic run to the US Open title. The then 18-year-old won all 10 sets she played to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Raducanu is currently in the midst of her pre-season as she readies for the 2023 season. She is scheduled to face World No.2 Ons Jabeur in an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Dec.16 in Abu Dhabi.

Her first tournament of the new season will be the ASB Classic, a WTA 250 tournament held in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 2.