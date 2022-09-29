Wimbledon and US runner-up Ons Jabeur will take on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16.

The pair have yet to meet in a professional match. Raducanu had been due to play Belinda Bencic in the 2021 edition of the exhibition, but was forced to withdraw due to contracting Covid-19. Jabeur, her replacement, defeated Bencic 4-6, 6-3, [10-8].

Tunisia's Jabeur has continued to scale new heights in 2022, rising from No.10 at the end of 2021 to her current No.2. The 28-year-old's year has been highlighted by her first two major finals, her first WTA 1000 title in Madrid and the WTA 500 trophy in Berlin.

After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu's first full pro season has been one of adjustment. The 19-year-old Briton has scored notable wins over Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens, and is fresh off a run to the Seoul semifinals.

Previous Mubadala World Tennis Championship winners include Jelena Ostapenko, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.