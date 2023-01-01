With the help of some pickle juice and squad support, Paula Badosa battled past Harriet Dart after over three hours to earn her first win of the season.

Daniel Evans booked Great Britain’s spot in the City Final on Sunday when he made his way past Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in Sydney.

Evans secured Great Britain an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the tie and top spot in Group D. Great Britain will play the winner of Group C in the City Final on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, down 2-0 in match play, Spain finally got on the board, when Paula Badosa engineered a remarkable comeback to defeat Harriet Dart 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-1.

But it wasn’t enough for Spain.

Special delivery: Dose of pickle juice powers Badosa to first win of season

Evans outlasted Ramos-Vinolas at the key moments, using his sliced backhand to great effect to keep the Spaniard pinned deep.



For Badosa, playing her first match of the season, she fought off leg cramps to reel in Dart.

"I don't know what happened at the second set, I started a little bit to cramp," Badosa said. "It was high intensity, first match of the year, I was nervous. But I could adapt myself. I started to play a little bit more aggressive. I'm very happy with the fight tonight because I played and fought until the last moment."





Dart came through a 77-minute opening set to hold off a furious comeback from the Spaniard, saving two set points along the way. With Badosa struggling with her rhythm on serve, Dart opened up a 5-2 lead before the former World No. 2 dialed in. Badosa ran off four consecutive games and earned two set points on Dart's serve at 6-5, but a brave cross-court forehand from Dart kept her in the set.



But the grueling first set and humid conditions took its toll on Badosa in the second set. After building a 3-1 lead, she began to cramp in her legs. Dart took advantage, clawing her way back on serve before Badosa began to rebound physically.





With the help of some pickle juice provided by the trainer, Badosa began to recover and her serving woes dissipated. Badosa powered through the second-set tiebreak, building a 5-0 lead and holding off a comeback from Dart to seal set with a roar.



With the momentum firmly on her side, Badosa dominated the final set, saving her best tennis for last. Badosa hit just three unforced errors in the final set, playing at the level that won her the Sydney title on this very court, to race away with the win after 3 hours and 4 minutes of play.

But with the pressure in, Evans, the World No. 27, looked sharp around the net and dug deep in the third set, turning to Great Britain captain Tim Henman in the Team Zone for advice and support. He recovered from squandering a break advantage in the third set, eventually putting to bed the resilient Ramos-Vinolas in 2 hours and 15 minutes.



Evans, who won his only tour-level title at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne last season, let out a roar following his win, before he embraced his teammates.