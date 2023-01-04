Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari are among the participants confirmed for the Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition at the upcoming Australian Open that will raise money for Ukraine.

Top 10 stars Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari will be among the participants in a special charity exhibition next week at the Australian Open that will support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine through the Tennis Plays for Peace initiative.

They'll be joined by ATP World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal, as well as Alex Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur.

Other players will be announced closer to the start of the event, which will take place on Jan. 11 at Melbourne Park.

“Tennis is a truly global sport with an international playing community that has a history of stepping up and helping out," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said. "Through Tennis Plays for Peace the tennis community can offer practical assistance through fundraising, as well as show our heartfelt support for the victims of the war.

“We look forward to a spectacular night of tennis and entertainment and a wonderful opportunity to come together and raise much-needed funds.”

Gauff and Sakkari were among the players who participated in the first edition of an event like this at the US Open last summer, one which raised $1.2 million in support of the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund by Global Giving that's been providing humanitarian aid for war-torn Ukraine since Russia invaded the country nearly a year ago.

The Tennis Plays for Peace initiative was launched by the sport's seven governing bodies—the ATP Tour, the Hologic WTA Tour, the ITF and the four Grand Slams—in March in response to the invasion. In all, the last Grand Slam raised $2 million for Ukraine over a three-week span, and fans around the world can donate themselves at tennisplaysforpeace.com.

Tennis unites for Ukrainian relief efforts at US Open

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 16.