From Zheng Qinwen's quick victory to Camila Osorio ending a 15-year wait for Colombia, here are some of the key numbers and statistics from Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open.

More from Day 1:

56 - The number of minutes needed for Zheng Qinwen to defeat Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-2, the quickest match of the day. Zheng, 20, won the first 11 games of the contest before the Hungarian got on the board.

15 - Years since a Colombian woman last won a match in the Australian Open main draw. Camila Osorio's 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Panna Udvardy was the first since Catalina Castaño beat Lucie Safarova 6-1, 6-4 in the 2008 first round.

6 - Wins in Barbora Krejcikova's last eight matches against her Czech compatriots, a number she extended by beating 16-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1. Krejcikova's overall record against her countrywomen at WTA main draw level is 6-5. Since Roland Garros 2020, the only fellow Czech to have beaten her is Karolina Pliskova (at the 2021 WTA Finals Guadalajara and Toronto 2022).

15 - The age of the youngest competitor in this year's main draw, Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova. Playing her third tour-level match, Fruhvirtova led Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3-0 in the first set but went on to lose 7-5, 6-2.

Australian Open: Sasnovich ends Brenda Fruhvirtova's debut in Round 1

17 - Breaks of serve during Madison Keys' 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Anna Blinkova, including eight in a row across the second and third sets. Four of those breaks were converted with clean return winners (three from Keys and one from Blinkova).

6 - Active winning streaks for Keys, who went unbeaten in five matches at the United Cup, and Auckland champion Coco Gauff, who defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 on Day 1.

8 - Aces struck by Marta Kostyuk during her 6-3, 6-4 win over Amanda Anisimova, Day 1's highest total on the women's side.

76 - Percentage of rallies in Jelena Ostapenko's 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Dayana Yastremska lasting four shots or fewer (81 points out of 107 total). Just one point lasted above nine shots.

3:03 - The length of Day 1's longest match, 2022 finalist Danielle Collins' 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 win over Anna Kalinskaya. It was the third-longest of the season so far (at WTA main draw level), and the fifth to last three hours or more.

2 - Match points missed in the second-set tiebreak by Kateryna Baindl against Kamilla Rakhimova. Baindl lost the longest tiebreak of the day 10-8, but bounced back to dominate the decider for a 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-1 victory. It was the Ukrainian's first Grand Slam main draw win since the 2020 US Open, and her first at the Australian Open in five appearances.

7 - Grand Slam first-round exits in seven appearances for Australian wild card Storm Hunter, who fell 7-6(2), 6-4 to Wang Xinyu. No other active player has seven or more showings in a Grand Slam main draw without a win; Hunter has pulled clear of Lizette Cabrera and Grace Min, who are both 0-6 at that level.

3 - Players who notched their first Grand Slam main draw win on Day 1: Anna Bondar (over Ana Bogdan), Diana Shnaider (over Kristina Kucova) and Olivia Gadecki (over Polina Kudermetova). Shnaider and Gadecki both achieved the feat on their debut in the main draw of a major; Bondar, who lost in the first round of all four Slams in 2022, got over the hump on her fifth attempt.