World No.7 Coco Gauff bested Emma Raducanu to remain undefeated on the season and advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.7 Coco Gauff defeated 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-4, 7-6(4) in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday night. Under the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena, the 18-year-old American prevailed in a scratchy first-time meeting between the two young stars.

Gauff will face either Zheng Qinwen or Bernarda Pera next, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16.

At 18, Gauff is the youngest seeded player in the tournament and has now won seven consecutive matches to start her 2023 season. She opened her year with a dominant run to her third career title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, losing just 22 games across five matches.

How the match was won: In the first pro meeting between the two junior contemporaries, Gauff and Raducanu struggled with their consistency while trying to wrestle aggressive control from the baseline. The opening set saw Gauff's match-toughness come through, as the American was better on the critical points. She saved six of seven break points to stifle Raducanu's momentum, winning the first set 6-3 after 43 minutes.

Raducanu settled into the match in the second set. The 20-year-old Brit began to serve better and rallied from 4-2 down to get back on serve. Her backhand proved the dangerous wing, with 10 of her 13 groundstroke winners coming from that side.

Serving down 5-4, Gauff was forced to save two set points to hold, but after forcing the tiebreak, the American played a cleaner decider to seal the win after 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Gauff finished the match with 13 winners to 41 unforced errors. Raducanu hit 17 winners to 42 unforced errors.

"I just told myself to hang in there and I was playing really good tennis towards the end of the match and, honestly, the whole match was great," Gauff said.

Stat of the match: Raducanu finished just two for ten on break point chances in the match.

The first installment of many between Gauff and Raducanu: "In the beginning, I think we both started off rocky but I think the match was good quality for the most part, considering the circumstances. Both of us were nervous. This was a long-anticipated match-up since the draw came out, so I’m glad this was a good match for you guys."

