Iga Swiatek overpowered Camila Osorio to reach the third round of the Australian Open. The World No.1 could next face fellow major champion Bianca Andreescu.

Two 21-year-olds faced off on Rod Laver Arena to kick off Day 3 at the 2023 Australian Open, and it was World No.1 Iga Swiatek who prevailed under the closed roof by defeating 84th-ranked Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

"It was really intense, and pretty physical," Swiatek said in press, after her win. "I think it was much tougher than what the score says."

Here are some takeaways from the top seed’s latest victory on a rainy Wednesday:

Swiatek's power game pays off: Both Swiatek and Osorio had starry junior careers at around the same time. The year after Swiatek won 2018 Junior Wimbledon, Osorio captured the 2019 Junior US Open and ascended to Junior World No.1.

Osorio has already tasted success on the Hologic WTA Tour, winning her first title on home soil in Bogota two years ago, and making two additional finals since. She reached a career-high ranking of World No.33 in April of last year.

On Wednesday, Osorio’s abilities to hyperextend rallies and change the direction of the ball down the line at a moment’s notice allowed her to hang with the World No.1 in a number of close games. Osorio even broke Swiatek three times, including when the Pole served for the match at 6-2, 5-1.

But in the end, the Swiatek power game which has led her to the top of the rankings was the determining factor. Swiatek used her forehand to great effect, with 13 rally winners from that side.

Swiatek also won 64 percent of points returning Osorio's first serve -- an even better success rate than when she returned the Osorio second serve (57 percent of points won).

"I know [Osorio is] gonna fight till the end and she's not going to give anything for free," Swiatek said. "She made some good decisions as well. I'm pretty happy that I was solid, and that's the most important thing for me."

Swiatek continues to dominate early: The Polish star has also become unshakeable in early rounds of Grand Slams, fortifying her rise to the top. This continued on Wednesday, when she won her 12th straight second-round match at a major. Swiatek hasn't lost before the third round of a major since the 2019 US Open.

Swiatek has now won 53 of her first 65 main-draw Grand Slam singles matches. In the Open Era, only six players had more such wins after their first 65 matches in majors: Margaret Court (61), Monica Seles (60), Chris Evert (57), Martina Hingis (56), Billie Jean King (56) and Tracy Austin (54).

More hurdles ahead for the World No.1: Swiatek could face a fellow Grand Slam champion in her next match. The No.1 seed awaits the winner of the second-round match between 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and qualifier Cristina Bucsa.

If Swiatek were to face Andreescu, she should continue to maintain her steely demeanor and her assertive power as best as possible. That would let her match a player in Andreescu who similarly shot to fame with a meteoric surge to a major title and who also relies on an aggressive and confident style of play.

Swiatek can lean on the fact that she beat Andreescu in their only previous tour-level meeting, a 7-6(2), 6-0 victory in last year’s Rome quarterfinals on clay.

"I remember in Rome it was our only match basically on WTA Tour," Swiatek said about Andreescu. "We played in juniors a couple of times. Clay is different, especially in Rome where it's really like the slowest surface on tour.

"So it's nice that I know how she's playing a little bit, and I know how her ball feels on my racquet. But there's not many tactical stuff that I can get from that match. We're gonna prepare like we are a new chapter."

But Bucsa should also not be taken lightly -- the 25-year-old Spaniard has methodically risen up the ranks and is currently in her first week in the Top 100. Bucsa beat fellow qualifier Eva Lys on Monday to reach the second round at her second straight major.