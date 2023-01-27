The top-seeded Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will face No.10 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the Australian Open doubles final.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will face No.10 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the Australian Open doubles final on Sunday. The top-seeded Czech duo won their 23rd consecutive Grand Slam match by defeating Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Krejcikova and Siniakova have not lost a match at the Grand Slam level since the 2021 US Open. Winners of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open last year, Krejcikova and Siniakova are bidding for their second Australian Open title and seventh major title overall on Sunday.

En route to their seventh Slam title, the Czechs have been dominant. They have not lost a set since dropping the second set of their tournament in the first round. In their last four matches, which include a win over No.6 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs, Krejcikova and Siniakova have lost no more than five games in a match.

Facing the unseeded duo of Kostyuk and Ruse, Krejcikova and Siniakova broke open the match with their first break of serve to lead 4-2, winning a key 14-shot rally to earn break point and converting on a volley error. An ace from Siniakova extended their lead to 5-2 and the Czech pair closed out the set in 38 minutes by breaking Kostyuk to end the opener.

In all, the Czechs reeled off seven consecutive games before Kostyuk put the underdogs on the board at 3-1. The top seeds continued to ease through their service games to close out the match after 1hour and 18 minutes.

Aoyama and Shibahara advanced to their first major final as a team by upsetting No.2 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6(7). After dominating the opening set in just 27 minutes, Aoyama and Shibahara rallied from 3-0 down in the second set and saved four set points in the late stages to edge the Americans in the tiebreak and seal a straight-set win.

Aoyama and Shibahara won eight team titles during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before splitting after a run to the Australian Open semifinals last year. Having reunited to start this season, the duo has lost just one set in Melbourne Park.