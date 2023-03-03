In celebration of the WTA's 50th Anniversary and Women's History Month, Lilly Pulitzer, in partnership with Break the Love, has launched Holding Court, a new Print with Purpose supporting WTA Charities.

Lilly Pulitzer creates new print for WTA’s 50th Anniversary

In celebration of the WTA's 50th Anniversary and Women's History Month, Lilly Pulitzer, in partnership with Break the Love, has launched Holding Court, a new Print with Purpose supporting WTA Charities. The print is a vibrant mix of foliage and flowers in celebration of equality, inspiration, leadership, health and wellness, optimism and opportunity.

As part of the launch, Lilly Pulitzer is donating $50,000 to WTA Charities for their mission of empowering women and girls through equality, education, leadership and health & wellness initiatives. In addition, proceeds from the collection’s sales on Break the Love will also be donated to WTA Charities.

“The support from Lilly Pulitzer is so crucial as we continue to make a difference in our WTA communities,” said Ann Austin, Vice President of Community Development and Charitable Programs at the WTA. “The print is beautiful, and we can’t wait to see the members of our WTA family and fans wearing them.”

The partnership will also include several special events, starting with a panel and community tennis rally in Indian Wells during the BNP Paribas Open on March 5 at La Quinta Resort and Club to celebrate, honor and support empowering girls and women. This event will feature WTA President Micky Lawler and WTA players spanning the history of professional women’s including Rosie Casals, a member of the Original 9 and founder of Love & Love Tennis Foundation, and Peanut Harper, a former WTA player whose organization Harper for Kids works with kids at schools in the Coachella Valley.

On International Women’s Day, March 8, Lilly Pulitzer will also be hosting a shopping event at their Palm Desert store with print artist in residence, one-of-a-kind activations and a second panel to honor women in sport.

Stay tuned for more Break the Love and Lilly Pulitzer events to come during the US swing in Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston.

To shop the collection, please visit www.lillypulitzer.com/new-arrivals/shops/lilly-x-wta-print-with-purpose-holding-court/. To learn more about Break the Love and Lilly Pulitzer's partnership, visit www.breakthelove.com/clubs/lillypulitzer.

To learn more about WTA Charities or make a donation, visit http://www.wtacharities.wtatennis.com