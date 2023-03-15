She may be older and wiser now, but World No.6 Coco Gauff isn't too old to enjoy a birthday serenade or trip down memory lane.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Coco Gauff earned her first win as a 19-year-old on Tuesday, battling through tough conditions to defeat Rebecca Peterson at the BNP Paribas Open to advance to the quarterfinals.

Match report: Gauff survives Peterson challenge, faces No.2 Sabalenka in quarterfinals

Gauff celebrated her birthday on Monday by posting a video of herself at eight years old, dancing during a live performance by Carly Rae Jepsen at the US Open's Arthur Ashe Kids Day in 2012.

"I think that was the only Kids' Day [I went to]," Gauff said. "But I remembered it because 'Call Me Maybe' was trending and I knew that video existed. I thought that my mom would have it because she keeps track of everything but it was really my dad who has it, so that's why we never found the video because I never thought to ask him."

Ten years after dancing in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff was a marquee headliner at Arthur Ashe Kids Day last summer and a US Open singles quarterfinalist. This year she's enjoyed the best season start of her career, having made the quarterfinals or better at four of five tournaments, including a title in Auckland.

"I just love that video and just the whole full-circle moment."

"Call Me Maybe' was the song at that time. Even now I still love when they play it. I don't know whose number I was trying to get, I think I was eight years old. But I'm gonna use that pickup line now," Gauff laughed.