In a reversal of this year’s Australian Open championship match, No.10 seed Rybakina defeated No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4 in the final to triumph at the first event of 2023’s Sunshine Double.

Rybakina picked up her fourth career WTA singles title with her victory in the Californian desert. It is the first title Rybakina has claimed since her breakthrough Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon last summer.

Rybakina gets on the board: Sabalenka came into the match with a 4-0 record against Rybakina, but each of those matches had gone the full three sets. This time around, Rybakina gritted out the first set in a tiebreak after 1 hour and 19 minutes, then fended off a late second-set comeback by the World No.2 to grab her first win over Sabalenka.

Rybakina has now won her last four matches vs. Top 2-ranked opponents -- she beat then-No.2 Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon final, and defeated World No.1 Swiatek two times this season, in the Australian Open Round of 16 and the Indian Wells semifinals this week.

For just the third time this century, the Australian Open finalists met again in the Indian Wells final. This also happened in 2000 (Lindsay Davenport defeated Martina Hingis in both finals) and 2012 (Victoria Azarenka beat Maria Sharapova both times), meaning this is the first time this century that the Australian Open runner-up avenged her loss in the Indian Wells final.

Sabalenka halted: It is only Sabalenka’s second loss of the season, as she falls to 17-2 on the year. Sabalenka was hoping to become the first player to win three titles in 2023, adding to her crowns at the Australian Open and Adelaide International 1.

Instead, Sabalenka remains level with Belinda Bencic (Adelaide International 2 and Abu Dhabi champion) for most titles so far this year. Sunday was also Sabalenka's first loss in her five career WTA 1000 finals.

Elena rising: Rybakina had already shown off her sterling form in the semifinals with a straight-sets dismissal of Swiatek. By defeating Sabalenka as a follow-up, Rybakina became the first player to defeat the World No.1 and World No.2 at Indian Wells in the same year.

With the title, Rybakina is projected to rise from her current career-high ranking of No.10 to a new career-high ranking of World No.7 in Monday’s updated singles rankings. Sabalenka will remain at World No.2.

Match moments: Sabalenka claimed the first break for 3-2 with a stunning lob winner, but she hit a double fault to hand the break back and level the set at 4-4. Another double fault by Sabalenka gave Rybakina her first set point at 6-5, but Rybakina fired a backhand long on that chance, and the duo moved into a tiebreak.

The pair battled back and forth in a grueling 17-minute tiebreak, where Rybakina saw four more set points erased. Sabalenka used powerful forehands to garner two set points of her own in the breaker, but she fired unforced errors on those chances and did not capitalize.

Sabalenka’s tenth double fault gave Rybakina her sixth set point at 12-11, where the reigning Wimbledon champion closed out the set after a Sabalenka forehand flew long. Sabalenka would have equaled Rybakina’s nine unforced errors in the set, but 10 double faults were added to that total.

Rybakina held all the momentum as she powered to a 5-2 lead in the second set. Sabalenka went on a brief hot streak, winning eight points in a row to get to 5-4, but Rybakina found another unreturnable serve on her first championship point to close out the win.

