Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova discuss the challenge of winning WTA tournaments and revel in their 11-0 start to the season after winning the BNP Paribas Open doubles title.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were the runaway doubles team of the year in 2022, winning three of the four Slams in dominant fashion. But when it comes to winning titles on the Hologic WTA Tour, the Czech duo admit it's a tougher task given the no-ad scoring system, which introduces more variability and momentum swings in a match.

To wit, despite their dominance in 2022, Krejickova and Siniakova did not win a title on the WTA tour last year. But that just makes their romp to their first BNP Paribas Open title that much sweeter.

"Last year we won all the Slams that we showed up to and we didn't win a single WTA tournament, which is weird," Krejcikova said. "I'm really happy that this year we won the 1st Slam and the 1st WTA 1000 that we played. It's great. It definitely feels really good."

The no-ad scoring system on the WTA Tour can swing a match on a dime. While the Slams play out deuce games the same way they would be played in singles, the WTA Tour utilizes a no-ad scoring system. When a game gets to deuce, the winner of the next point wins the game. Krejcikova and Siniakova have not hesitated to vocalize their frustration regarding the system.

One need to look no further than their final against Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund on Saturday. After dominating the opening set 6-1, the Czechs saw six games go to a deciding point in the second set.

"Yeah, in the second set, Bia was serving and I think every game on her serve was no-ad," Siniakova said. "Imagine if they would do it in singles, how would it look?"

"I think the match was really going on our side," Krejcikova said. "In the second set, we lost many no-ads. The match then got a little tight. The opponents felt they had their opportunity to come back in the match. At the end of the set, many things were going up and down. The match tiebreak, it's always a 50-50 chance. I think we showed the experience. I'm super happy that we got the title."

Along with the title, the Czechs were rewarded with an opportunity to meet pop superstar P!nk after the win. She participated in a pre-tournament exhibition and settled into the stands to watch the doubles final. Krejcikova and Siniakova could not hide their excitement.

"I don't know about Katka but I'm really excited to meet her," Krejcikova said.

"It's a really big opportunity. I think it would be really nice if we get to have a chat with her. She's a big star in Czech. She would definitely be the most famous person that I would take a picture with."

Indian Wells is the 15th team title for the dominant Czech duo. The victory extended their perfect start to the season to 11-0. They now head to Miami with an eye toward completing the Sunshine Double. To do so, they'll have to pick up their first Miami Open. title.

"It's another tough tournament," Siniakova said. "Because of the scoring, because we have to move to Miami, we will of course try. We will try to focus and try to be the best."