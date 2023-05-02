Marina Storti joins the WTA from Sky, where she is a member of the leadership team, most recently running its sport, cinema and entertainment streaming platform, NOW.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Tuesday announced the appointment of Marina Storti as Chief Executive Officer of WTA Ventures, the new commercial entity of the WTA.

WTA Ventures’ creation was announced this March and is part of the tour’s strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners, to build upon the strong legacy the WTA has established over the past 50 years by further elevating the profile of women’s tennis and accelerating commercial growth for the benefit of the fans, players, tournaments and all other stakeholders in the game.

Marina joins the WTA from Sky, where she is a member of the leadership team, most recently running its sport, cinema and entertainment streaming platform, NOW. Since becoming Managing Director of NOW in April 2019, Marina has led the business through fundamental transformation and record profit growth. Prior to NOW, Marina held roles in strategy, sports rights and proposition development at Sky. She brings over 20 years of experience in broadcast, media and sports rights.

“I am delighted to be joining WTA Ventures at what is an incredibly exciting time,” Marina said. “Tennis holds a unique place in the global sporting arena as the number one professional women’s sport with a huge fan base and an amazing array of athletes and tournaments. I feel passionate about the role that women’s tennis has to play in leading the broader development of professional women’s sport worldwide and I see a real opportunity for further growth. I could not be more excited to be a part of this important next step and to begin working hand-in-hand with Steve Simon and his fantastic team at the WTA.”

“Marina brings a great depth of experience in digital media and sport, driving performance and identifying growth opportunities,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “Her ambition, passion and commitment positions her perfectly to help guide WTA Ventures in this next innovative era of the WTA.”

Marina is expected to begin the role in August, and as CEO, she will also serve as one of WTA Ventures Board of Directors.