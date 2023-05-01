We're almost down to the final eight in Madrid. We break down the top contenders left vying for one of the biggest titles in tennis.

MADRID -- The business end of the Mutua Madrid Open is taking shape.

What began as a 96-player field is almost down to the final eight.

Here's a snapshot of each quarterfinalist.

(Note: Check back as more results come in Monday.)

[2] Aryna Sabalenka

How she got here: After making the Stuttgart in her first clay event of the season, Sabalenka has been clinical in Madrid. She avenged her Miami loss to Sorana Cirstea in the first round and then eased past Camila Osorio and Mirra Andreeva to return to make her seventh consecutive quarterfinal of the season.

Sabalenka is the only player remaining who has won Madrid. In 2021, she defeated then-No.1 Ashleigh Barty to win her only career clay-court title.

Notable stat: Sitting firmly at No.1 on the Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, Sabalenka is the only player on tour to make the quarterfinals or better in every tournament she has played this season.

Next up: Sabalenka faces Egypt's Mayar Sherif on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. It will be their first meeting.

In her words: "I think tennis is a little bit different right now. Everyone is playing well. It's actually not easy to get through the first rounds. Every match is a tough match. I think just because I'm able to focus on myself and no matter what happens on court, I'm fighting for every point. Even if I lose my serve or I'm down in the set, I'll keep fighting, keep trying, and keep playing my game."

[9] Maria Sakkari

How she got here: The Greek stalwart has broken new ground in Madrid. With wins over Arantxa Rus, Rebeka Masarova and home favorite Paula Badosa, Sakkari has advanced to her 10th quarterfinal on clay and first at the Caja Magica. Her 6-4, 6-4 win over Badosa was a confident, focused performance. She all three break points she faced to keep the Spaniard at bay.

Notable stat: Sakkari's opening-round win over Rus snapped a three-match losing streak.

Next up: Sakkari next faces Irina Camelia Begu on Tuesday night in Madrid. She holds a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head and has won their past two matches. But both went a full three sets. Their last meeting came at the 2022 St. Petersburg semifinals. Sakkari held on for a tough 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 win.

In her words: "Obviously first time that I'm actually going deeper than any other year. I do believe that these conditions are great for my game, because the ball is flying, the ball is bouncing high. My ball is heavy, so it can do a lot of damage on this court. I just feel like it was about time for me to buy into that strategy and game plan that actually allows me to play good here."

[12] Veronika Kudermetova

How she got here: Kudermetova was on the brink of an exit in her fourth-round match against No.8 Daria Kasatkina. She wiped out two match points to earn her first win over Kasatkina, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(2). That victory came on the heels of two hard-earned wins against 21st seed Anastasia Potapova and Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Notable stat: No one has played more tennis in Madrid than Kudermetova. Battling through three sets in all her matches, Kudermetova has spent 8 hours and 17 minutes on court.

Next up: A Wednesday showdown against Jessica Pegula or Martina Trevisan

[31] Irina Camelia Begu

How she got here: Once again, Begu is back to playing her best tennis at the Caja Magica. The 32-year-old Romanian enjoyed an outstanding clay season last year, and this year, she's picked up where she left off. After a run to the Round of 16 in Charleston, Begu is into her third Madrid quarterfinal. She's done it by tearing through a tough draw, defeating Karolina Muchova, Shelby Rogers and 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova without losing a set.

Notable stat: Last year, Begu was 20-5 across all levels on clay. In contrast, she was a combined 12-12 on hard courts and grass. She's already 5-1 this year, with her one loss coming to No.3 Jessica Pegula.

Next up: Begu will look to snap her two-match losing streak to Sakkari on Tuesday. This will be their first meeting on clay.

In her words: "There's no pressure. I know I have many points to defend on clay. But at 32, I've had a lot of pressure in my career. I'm just trying to enjoy more the tennis life."

Mayar Sherif

How she got here: Coming into the tournament ranked No.59, Sherif was on a four-match losing streak in main-draw tour-level matches. In nine WTA tournaments this season, she won back-to-back main-draw matches just once. But her return to European clay was just what the doctor ordered.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a week of milestones in the Spanish capital. She earned the first Top 5 win of her career over Caroline Garcia in the third round. That was one of three victories she's tallied over seeded players to become the first Egyptian to ever make a WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Notable stat: Across all levels, Sherif is now 33-7 on clay since the start of 2022.

1 - In her first main draw on clay at a WTA 1000 event, @MayarSherif_1 is the first player from Egypt to reach a WTA 1000 QF. Sherif is the third player ranked 50+ to reach a WTA 1000 QF in 2023 - Cirstea, Muchova. Breakthrough.#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/jrIpR6zzJz — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 1, 2023

Next up: Sherif now prepares for the highest-ranked player she's ever faced in No.2 Sabalenka. Sherif is 2-2 against Top 10 opponents in her career, with wins over Sakkari and Garcia.

In her words: "This year I didn’t handle things so well in terms of expectation," Sherif told the Mutua Madrid Open website. "My ambition was higher than where my level was. I put high expectations for myself and when they didn’t come, there was a great deal of disappointment, there was this kind of mental disappointment. Now we are trying to go back to basics."