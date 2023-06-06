Step into the world of Roland Garros, where the collision of tennis and fashion creates a tapestry of style and skill.

Step into the world of Roland Garros, where the collision of tennis and fashion these past two weeks has created a stylistic buzz. From captivating camouflage-inspired prints to mesmerizing color-blocking masterpieces, Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog delves into the performance outfits of the Grand Slam in Paris.

Daria Kasatkina's adidas camo-style earthy print kit cleverly mimics the appearance of clay tennis courts. The purpose behind this pattern is to effectively conceal stroke preparation and player movements, while harmoniously merging with the surroundings.

Kasatkina's adidas Paris Tennis Y-Tank showcases a high-cut neckline, along with a racerback that features a tasteful keyhole cutout. She pairs the stylish top with the adidas Paris Tennis Match Skirt in red. The high-rise design of the skirt, coupled with its wide elastic waistband, ensures a comfortable and secure fit. To enhance freedom of movement and provide additional coverage, the skirt is designed with elongated inner shorts.

To execute extraordinary shots and slide effortlessly on the court, Kasatkina relies on the adidas Barricade Clay Tennis Shoes. These remarkable shoes are equipped with a full herringbone outsole, crafted from a new rubber compound, ensuring unmatched traction on clay.

The big clothing switch shock came from Elena Rybakina, who showed up for her first-round match clad in Yonex, specifically in the 2023 Paris Tank and 2023 Paris Skirt.

For footwear, the reigning Wimbledon champion stayed loyal to her former sponsor adidas, sticking to their Avacourt model.

Belinda Bencic was another player who introduced a new clothing partnership at Roland Garros, although this one had been announced in advance. A former Nike representative, Bencic launched her cooperation with Asics wearing the colorblock Asics Spring Match Dress.

The garment showcases a stylish V-neck design with a slightly extended collar, providing added sun protection for the neck area. Its racerback silhouette is accentuated by an appealing keyhole detail. The colorblock elements further enhance its aesthetic appeal.

To complete the outfit, Bencic introduced the neon green Asics Solution Speed FF 2 Tennis Shoes.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has also opted for fluorescent tennis shoes, specifically the eye-catching yellow Lacoste AG-LT23 Lite Textile ones. Complementing her footwear, the WTA player wears a collared, zipper dress from the Lacoste x Roland Garros collection. This dress showcases a captivating blend of colorblocking, contrasting mesh trims, and a refreshing color palette, adding a vibrant and fashionable touch to her on-court attire.

Lotto made a deliberate choice to harmonize with the clay courts by selecting a color palette that spans from rich burgundy to subtle shades of light orange. This color scheme is evident in Elise Mertens' attire, featuring the striking Lotto Spring Tech Print Tank and Lotto Spring Tech Skirt.

Coco Gauff's New Balance ensemble exudes a captivating blend of bold simplicity, effortlessly combining sleek striped accents with a backdrop of solid blue and black. A standout feature of the 2022 French Open finalist's attire is her iconic New Balance CG1 footwear, which boasts a basketball-inspired silhouette. The latest Twisted Net colorway features a creative depiction of a tennis net, serving as a symbolic representation of the American’s passion for the sport and her strong presence on the web, particularly in the realm of social media.

Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic looked stunning in her Nike Summer Slam Dress while reaching the third round of a major for the first time in her career. It is a slim-fitting, airy mesh design featuring four racerback straps, back cutout and a flouncing top layer of the skirt for a playful yet distraction-free look.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka makes a statement in the Nike Summer Slam Print Tank, which she flawlessly pairs with stylish shorts. Completing her ensemble is the eye-catching NikeCourt Zoom Nxt Clay Tennis Shoe, perfectly harmonizing with the clay color scheme.

Roland Garros 2023 has been a breathtaking fusion of tennis and fashion. From mesmerizing prints to bold statements, the players have pushed the boundaries of style on the court. As the tournament reaches its finale, the legacy of this year's Paris WTA fashion will continue to inspire.

