Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka collected her third win in three meetings with veteran Vera Zvonareva, notching a 66-minute victory in the first round of the bett1open.

No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the bett1open on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 victory over qualifier Vera Zvonareva.

The victory marked a Berlin breakthrough for Sabalenka, who had lost her opening match in each of her two previous appearances at the tournament.

Current World No.2 Sabalenka needed just 66 minutes to defeat former World No.2 Zvonareva, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up. Sabalenka extended her undefeated record against Zvonareva to 3-0 after their first grass-court meeting.

More from Berlin: Rybakina defeats Polina Kudermetova; Avanesyan upsets Kasatkina

Sabalenka cracked 27 winners in the encounter, well outpacing Zvonareva's three. Sabalenka also converted three of her nine break points in the match, while never facing a single break point on her own service.

Despite her main-draw loss, 38-year-old Zvonareva, a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist, earned her first singles match-wins of the year by beating Nigina Abduraimova and Eugenie Bouchard in this week's qualifying rounds.

In the second round, Sabalenka will face either last week's 's-Hertogenbosch runner-up Veronika Kudermetova or last season's WTA Newcomer of the Year Zheng Qinwen.

More to come...