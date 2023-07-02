With a full field of players at this year's Wimbledon Championships, expect nothing less than a power-packed event for two weeks.

WIMBLEDON, England -- The fresh strawberries (nearly 40 tons worth) are already arriving from the Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent. Some 10,000 liters of cream will soon join them. The Pimm’s (276,000 glasses) is being readied and the glorious flowers -- primarily hydrangeas, petunias and allium -- are in peak bloom.

They all help create the timeless quality that permeates the grounds here at the All England Club. But, to be honest, the past several years have been a bit unsettled.

The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago prompted the All England Club to ban players from Russia and Belarus, including then-No.6 Aryna Sabalenka.

This year, all players are back in the draw, and the winner will take home the standard 2,000 rankings points, which were not awarded a year ago.

On Saturday, Sabalenka acknowledged that she was “super happy” to return.

“Yeah,” she told reporters, “just enjoying every second here at Wimbledon. Can’t wait to start my first game.”

A year ago, Sabalenka said, she didn’t watch much of the action from Wimbledon on television.

“Every time, if Wimbledon would be on TV, I would cry, so ... I decided just to stay away from Wimbledon last year,” she said.

On Friday, the No.2-seeded Sabalenka practiced on Centre Court with No.3 Elena Rybakina, the defending champion from Kazakhstan.

Along with World No.1 Iga Swiatek, those two are part of the newly anointed Big Three on the women’s side.

“I saw a lot about Big Three,” Sabalenka said. “It’s really cool to be one of those great players. Hopefully I can continue doing well. Of course, I think we are favorites here.”

For Rybakina, who reached the final earlier this year at the Australian Open, that role of favorite is growing more familiar.

“Of course it’s different this year,” Rybakina told reporters. “I won’t say that I feel so much pressure. Of course, people are talking around. I think this is something to get used also."

Rybakina expressed optimism about her ability to sustain a top-level performance, noting that while it's a new experience for her to come and defend, she sees it as just another step in her pursuit of the ultimate goal to defend the title.

“Grass court here at Wimbledon is something different,” said Sabalenka, who plays her first-round match Tuesday. “It’s just perfect, you know? This is amazing feeling on the grass.

“I really miss this place.”