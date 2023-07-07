No.4 seed Jessica Pegula won the last seven games of the match to see off Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula broke new ground at Wimbledon on Friday, booking a spot in the fourth round for the first time in her career with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The grass-court Grand Slam marked the only major in which Pegula had not yet reached the second week, but the top-ranked American rectified that with a 75-minute win over the unseeded world No.43.

Pegula sprinted out to a 4-0 lead to start the match, as Cocciaretto took a medical timeout for foot problem in the match's second game, but eventually won the match's last seven games. Cocciaretto had earlier closed the gap to 4-2 -- and failed to convert two break points in the seventh game -- and also saved two set points in the ninth game before Pegula broke to take the opener.

In search of continuing her best-ever Wimbledon, Pegula will next face former Top 30 player Lesia Tsurenko, whose 3 hour, 39-minute, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(18) win over Romania's Ana Bogdan featured the longest women's tiebreak in Grand Slam history.

