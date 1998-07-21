Stories
Biography
- Working with Antonin Bolardt
- Mother is Kveta. Has a younger brother, Benjamin Milan
- Began playing tennis at club owned by her parents in Prague. Moved to Florida at age 10 - initially trained at Bollietieri Academy for two years, continued to work with her dad and then Requeni from 2014
- Admires the play of Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal
- Has memorably played with the same type of giant water bottle courtside for more than 10 years
- Speaks Czech, English, Spanish and some German
- Favorite music is from Queen, ABBA, Roxette and Beatles, while favorite movies are Czech comedy classics
- Currently pursuing a degree in business administration through Indiana University East
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High21
Height5' 11" (1.80m)
BirthdayJul 21, 1998 July 21, 1998
BirthplacePrague, Czech Republic
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (4): 2026 - Nottingham, Bogota
2025 - Prague
2022 - Prague
Finalist (6): 2024 - Washington DC, Bogota
2023 - Nanchang
2022 - Guadalajara
2021 - Phillip Island Trophy
2020 - Monterrey
DOUBLES
Winner (6): 2025 - Eastbourne (w/Danilina)
2023 - Seoul (w/Mattek-Sands), Beijing (w/Sorribes Tormo)
2022 - Istanbul (w/Sorribes Tormo)
2021 - Birmingham, Prague (both w/Hradecka)
Finalist (3): 2024 - Auckland (w/Mattek-Sands)
2021 - Charleston (w/Hradecka)
2020 - Lexington (w/Teichmann)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2019 - Guadalajara 125
Career in Review
In 2025, won second WTA Tour singles title of career at Prague (d. fellow Czech Noskova in final); also made SF at Monterrey and QF at Brisbane and Bogota, finishing inside the Top 50 for the fourth straight season. In doubles, won Eastbourne title w/Danilina
Reached two WTA singles finals in 2024, at Bogota (l. Osorio) and Washington, DC (l. Badosa); finished season with SF run at Jiujiang (l. Golubic). In Grand Slam play, achieved best result at Roland Garros to date, advancing to 3r (l. Swiatek)
Enjoyed success in second half of 2023 season with 4r at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Vondrousova), 3r at US Open (l. Jabeur) and and R-Up at Nanchang (l. Siniakova). Lifted two more doubles trophies in 2023 at Beijing (w/Sorribes Tormo) and Seoul (w/Mattek Sands)
In 2022, won first WTA Tour singles title at Prague (d. Potapova in F) and made first Grand Slam QF at Wimbledon (l. Jabeur); finished R-Up at WTA 250 event in Guadalajara (l. Stephens in F), then had a SF run later in the year at the WTA 1000 event in the same city (l. Sakkari)
Finished 2022 season ranked No.25 in singles, having started it only just inside Top 100. Also won her third career doubles title at 2022 Istanbul (w/Sorribes Tormo)
Advanced to second career WTA singles final at 2021 Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne, defeating No.8 Andreescu in SF (l. Kasatkina in F); followed up with SF at Guadalajara (l. Sorribes Tormo)
In doubles in 2021, won first WTA titles of career, both w/Hradecka at Birmingham (d. Jabeur/Perez in F) and Prague (d. Stojanovic/Kuzmova in F); reached an additional final at Charleston (w/Hradecka, l. Melichar/Schuurs) and also made QF at Wimbledon and US Open
Before tour's hiatus in March 2020, advanced to first career WTA singles final at Monterrey where she finished R-Up to Svitolina; broke into Top 50 at No.47 following the tournament
Other highlights of 2020 came at Lexington, where she made the fourth Tour-level QF of her career (l. eventual champion Brady) and reached maiden WTA doubles final (w/Teichmann, l. Carter/Stefani)
Standout performance of 2019 season was a SF run in her first Premier 5 appearance at Toronto (as qualifier, l. S. Williams in 3s); upset No.4 Halep and No.8 Stephens en route, her first career Top 20 wins
Also in 2019, made QF at Guangzhou and was R-Up at WTA 125 Guadalajara. Lifted 12th and biggest title of career on ITF Circuit at $80K Nur-Sultan-KAZ (d. Kostic in F), broke into the Top 100 for the first time at No.92 following the tournament (on July 22)
Won first Grand Slam main draw match during 2r showing at 2019 Wimbledon (as LL, d. Barthel, l. Sakkari)
Highlights of 2018 season were winning maiden Tour-level match during 2r showing at Quebec City (as qualifier, l. Lepchenko) and qualifying for first Grand Slam at US Open, where she fell in 1r (l. Bogdan)
Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2015 Acapulco (as wild card, l. Karatantcheva)
Professional debut was opening round loss in qualifying at 2013 Katowice
Girls' singles champion at 2014 US Open (d. Kalinina in F)
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