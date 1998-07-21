Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2026 - Nottingham, Bogota

2025 - Prague

2022 - Prague



Finalist (6): 2024 - Washington DC, Bogota

2023 - Nanchang

2022 - Guadalajara

2021 - Phillip Island Trophy

2020 - Monterrey



DOUBLES

Winner (6): 2025 - Eastbourne (w/Danilina)

2023 - Seoul (w/Mattek-Sands), Beijing (w/Sorribes Tormo)

2022 - Istanbul (w/Sorribes Tormo)

2021 - Birmingham, Prague (both w/Hradecka)



Finalist (3): 2024 - Auckland (w/Mattek-Sands)

2021 - Charleston (w/Hradecka)

2020 - Lexington (w/Teichmann)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2019 - Guadalajara 125





Career in Review

In 2025, won second WTA Tour singles title of career at Prague (d. fellow Czech Noskova in final); also made SF at Monterrey and QF at Brisbane and Bogota, finishing inside the Top 50 for the fourth straight season. In doubles, won Eastbourne title w/Danilina



Reached two WTA singles finals in 2024, at Bogota (l. Osorio) and Washington, DC (l. Badosa); finished season with SF run at Jiujiang (l. Golubic). In Grand Slam play, achieved best result at Roland Garros to date, advancing to 3r (l. Swiatek)



Enjoyed success in second half of 2023 season with 4r at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Vondrousova), 3r at US Open (l. Jabeur) and and R-Up at Nanchang (l. Siniakova). Lifted two more doubles trophies in 2023 at Beijing (w/Sorribes Tormo) and Seoul (w/Mattek Sands)



In 2022, won first WTA Tour singles title at Prague (d. Potapova in F) and made first Grand Slam QF at Wimbledon (l. Jabeur); finished R-Up at WTA 250 event in Guadalajara (l. Stephens in F), then had a SF run later in the year at the WTA 1000 event in the same city (l. Sakkari)



Finished 2022 season ranked No.25 in singles, having started it only just inside Top 100. Also won her third career doubles title at 2022 Istanbul (w/Sorribes Tormo)



Advanced to second career WTA singles final at 2021 Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne, defeating No.8 Andreescu in SF (l. Kasatkina in F); followed up with SF at Guadalajara (l. Sorribes Tormo)



In doubles in 2021, won first WTA titles of career, both w/Hradecka at Birmingham (d. Jabeur/Perez in F) and Prague (d. Stojanovic/Kuzmova in F); reached an additional final at Charleston (w/Hradecka, l. Melichar/Schuurs) and also made QF at Wimbledon and US Open



Before tour's hiatus in March 2020, advanced to first career WTA singles final at Monterrey where she finished R-Up to Svitolina; broke into Top 50 at No.47 following the tournament



Other highlights of 2020 came at Lexington, where she made the fourth Tour-level QF of her career (l. eventual champion Brady) and reached maiden WTA doubles final (w/Teichmann, l. Carter/Stefani)



Standout performance of 2019 season was a SF run in her first Premier 5 appearance at Toronto (as qualifier, l. S. Williams in 3s); upset No.4 Halep and No.8 Stephens en route, her first career Top 20 wins



Also in 2019, made QF at Guangzhou and was R-Up at WTA 125 Guadalajara. Lifted 12th and biggest title of career on ITF Circuit at $80K Nur-Sultan-KAZ (d. Kostic in F), broke into the Top 100 for the first time at No.92 following the tournament (on July 22)



Won first Grand Slam main draw match during 2r showing at 2019 Wimbledon (as LL, d. Barthel, l. Sakkari)



Highlights of 2018 season were winning maiden Tour-level match during 2r showing at Quebec City (as qualifier, l. Lepchenko) and qualifying for first Grand Slam at US Open, where she fell in 1r (l. Bogdan)



Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2015 Acapulco (as wild card, l. Karatantcheva)



Professional debut was opening round loss in qualifying at 2013 Katowice



Girls' singles champion at 2014 US Open (d. Kalinina in F)