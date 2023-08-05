Coco Gauff reached her second final of the season at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, ending the eight-match tournament winning streak of reigning titlist Liudmila Samsonova.

No.3 seed Coco Gauff booked a spot in her second final of the year at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, toppling No.8 seed and defending champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-3 in their semifinal showdown on Saturday.

World No.7 Gauff continued her superb run this week with the 1-hour and 42-minute win over 18th-ranked Samsonova -- her 20th career victory over a Top 20 player. Gauff has only lost a total of 14 games in her three wins this week.

Gauff is now one victory away from her fourth career Hologic WTA Tour singles title, and her second of the year. Gauff picked up a title in Auckland in the first week of the 2023 season.

In Sunday’s final, Gauff will square off against No.4 seed Maria Sakkari for the first time this year, after Sakkari ousted No.1 seed Jessica Pegula earlier on Saturday. Sakkari has a 4-1 lead in their head-to-head, including wins in both of their meetings last year.

Entering the semifinals, Gauff had won both of her prior meetings with Samsonova, but she needed three sets on each of those occasions. However, Gauff got the win in straight sets on the hardcourts of Washington, snapping Samsonova’s eight-match winning streak in the American capital.

This week, 19-year-old Gauff became just the third player to reach the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals as a teenager, joining Sloane Stephens in 2012 and Caty McNally in 2019. However, by going one step further, Gauff became the first teenager to reach the final of this event.

Gauff had never won a main-draw singles match in Washington before this week. In her only prior tournament appearance, Gauff qualified for the 2019 main draw but lost in the first round to Zarina Diyas. However, that same week, Gauff teamed with McNally to win her first tour-level doubles title.

