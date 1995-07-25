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Maria
Sakkari

GRE
31 yrs
5' 8" (1.72m)
Current Singles Rank
32
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
18 / 16
Prize Money
$1,234,743

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Tom Hill
  • Parents are Konstantinos and Angeliki; brother is Yannis (studies at Boston University) and sister is Amanda. Introduced to tennis by parents at age 6; mother played on WTA and achieved a Top 50 singles ranking
  • Born and raised in Athens; moved to Barcelona at age 18 to train
  • Favorite surfaces are hard and clay; favorite shot is serve
  • Tennis idols are Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
  • During free time enjoys going back to Greece and seeing friends

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

3

Height

5' 8" (1.72m)

Birthday

Jul 25, 1995 July 25, 1995

Birthplace

Athens, Greece
Coach Headshot
Tom Hill

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Guadalajara
2019 - Rabat

Finalist (9): 2026 - Athens
2024 - Indian Wells
2023 - Washington DC
2022 - St. Petersburg, Indian Wells, Parma, Guadalajara
2021 - Ostrava
2018 - San Jose

Career in Review

In 2025, reached QF at WTA 500 events in Linz and Washington D.C.; notched Top 10 win over No.6 Paolini to make R16 at WTA 1000 Madrid

Key result of 2024 was reaching Indian Wells final for the second time, losing to Swiatek who also defeated her in 2022 final. Also reached SF at Charleston (l. Collins). Did not play after US Open

In 2023, won first WTA 1000 title (2nd WTA Tour singles title overall) at Guadalajara (d. Dolehide in F). Also finished R-Up at Washington (l. Gauff). Contested WTA Finals for third consecutive season (was first alternate and went 0-3 in Group Stage following Muchova withdrawal)

Finished 2022 ranked No.6 for the second consecutive year; a four-time finalist in 2022 including runs to the final at two WTA 1000 tournaments, Indian Wells and Guadalajara; returned to the WTA Finals and advanced to the semifinals, falling to eventual champion Garcia

Climbed as high as No.3 in the rankings (reached that spot for the first time on March 21, 2022), the highest ranking ever achieved by a Greek woman

Historic 2021 season was highlighted by her becoming first Greek woman to break into the Top 10 (at No.10, on September 27) as well as the first from her country to qualify for the WTA Finals

In 2021, also reached third WTA final at Ostrava (l. Kontaveit), and advanced to SF at Roland Garros, US Open (defeating three Top 20-ranked opponents at both of those Grand Slam events), and WTA Finals in Guadalajara

Posted a Tour-leading nine Top 10 wins in 2021, including two over the World No.2 (Osaka at Miami and Sabalenka at WTA Finals)

Upset No.10 seed Keys at 2020 Australian Open, where she reached a Grand Slam R16 for the first time (l. Kvitova); made Top 20 debut on February 24, 2020, at No.20

Scored third and fourth Top 5 wins of her career in 2020, over No.5 Svitolina at Ostrava and No.5 Bencic at St. Petersburg. Previous Top 5 wins came over No.5 Ka. Pliskova (2018 Rome) and No.5 Kvitova (2019 Rome, via ret.)

In 2019, won first WTA Tour singles title at Rabat (recovering from a set and break down to defeat Konta in final); also qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai (fell in round robin stage)

Highlights of 2018 were reaching her first WTA Tour singles final at San Jose (l. Buzarnescu) and scoring first career Top 5 win over No.5 Ka. Pliskova in Rome 2r

Notched first Top 10 victory of career over No.6 Wozniacki en route to first WTA SF of career at 2017 Wuhan; broke into Top 50 for first time at No.49 on October 9, 2017

At 2016 Australian Open, by reaching 2r (d. Y.Wang, l. Suarez Navarro) became the first woman from Greece to win a main draw match at a Slam since Daniilidou d. Ka.Pliskova at 2013 Australian Open

Reached first career WTA QF at 2016 Istanbul (as qualifier, l. Kovinic)

Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2015 US Open (as qualifier, l. Q.Wang)

WTA qualifying debut came at 2012 Palermo

Made debut on ITF Circuit in 2010; owns seven ITF Circuit singles titles and five in doubles

Latest Matches

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Match Reaction
Coco Gauff, Toronto 2026

Gauff withstands late push to earn fourth consecutive win over Sakkari

2m read
1w ago
highlights

Sakkari beats Sonmez for third time in four meetings in Toronto second-round clash

1w ago
Maria Sakkari, Toronto 2026
03:14
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Week in Review: A pair of title droughts end and Athens reclaims the spotlight

5m read
3w ago
Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Krejcikova returns to Top 30, Sherif back in Top 60

6m read
3w ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026
highlights

Krejcikova rallies from break down in both sets to claim Athens title over Sakkari

3w ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026
04:27
Match Reaction

Krejcikova tops hometown favorite Sakkari in Athens for ninth career title

3m read
3w ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026
highlights

40 years after her mother, Sakkari follows in her footsteps to reach Athens final

4w ago
Maria Sakkari, Athens 2026
04:55