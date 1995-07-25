Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Guadalajara

2019 - Rabat



Finalist (9): 2026 - Athens

2024 - Indian Wells

2023 - Washington DC

2022 - St. Petersburg, Indian Wells, Parma, Guadalajara

2021 - Ostrava

2018 - San Jose





Career in Review

In 2025, reached QF at WTA 500 events in Linz and Washington D.C.; notched Top 10 win over No.6 Paolini to make R16 at WTA 1000 Madrid



Key result of 2024 was reaching Indian Wells final for the second time, losing to Swiatek who also defeated her in 2022 final. Also reached SF at Charleston (l. Collins). Did not play after US Open



In 2023, won first WTA 1000 title (2nd WTA Tour singles title overall) at Guadalajara (d. Dolehide in F). Also finished R-Up at Washington (l. Gauff). Contested WTA Finals for third consecutive season (was first alternate and went 0-3 in Group Stage following Muchova withdrawal)



Finished 2022 ranked No.6 for the second consecutive year; a four-time finalist in 2022 including runs to the final at two WTA 1000 tournaments, Indian Wells and Guadalajara; returned to the WTA Finals and advanced to the semifinals, falling to eventual champion Garcia



Climbed as high as No.3 in the rankings (reached that spot for the first time on March 21, 2022), the highest ranking ever achieved by a Greek woman



Historic 2021 season was highlighted by her becoming first Greek woman to break into the Top 10 (at No.10, on September 27) as well as the first from her country to qualify for the WTA Finals



In 2021, also reached third WTA final at Ostrava (l. Kontaveit), and advanced to SF at Roland Garros, US Open (defeating three Top 20-ranked opponents at both of those Grand Slam events), and WTA Finals in Guadalajara



Posted a Tour-leading nine Top 10 wins in 2021, including two over the World No.2 (Osaka at Miami and Sabalenka at WTA Finals)



Upset No.10 seed Keys at 2020 Australian Open, where she reached a Grand Slam R16 for the first time (l. Kvitova); made Top 20 debut on February 24, 2020, at No.20



Scored third and fourth Top 5 wins of her career in 2020, over No.5 Svitolina at Ostrava and No.5 Bencic at St. Petersburg. Previous Top 5 wins came over No.5 Ka. Pliskova (2018 Rome) and No.5 Kvitova (2019 Rome, via ret.)



In 2019, won first WTA Tour singles title at Rabat (recovering from a set and break down to defeat Konta in final); also qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai (fell in round robin stage)



Highlights of 2018 were reaching her first WTA Tour singles final at San Jose (l. Buzarnescu) and scoring first career Top 5 win over No.5 Ka. Pliskova in Rome 2r



Notched first Top 10 victory of career over No.6 Wozniacki en route to first WTA SF of career at 2017 Wuhan; broke into Top 50 for first time at No.49 on October 9, 2017



At 2016 Australian Open, by reaching 2r (d. Y.Wang, l. Suarez Navarro) became the first woman from Greece to win a main draw match at a Slam since Daniilidou d. Ka.Pliskova at 2013 Australian Open



Reached first career WTA QF at 2016 Istanbul (as qualifier, l. Kovinic)



Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2015 US Open (as qualifier, l. Q.Wang)



WTA qualifying debut came at 2012 Palermo



Made debut on ITF Circuit in 2010; owns seven ITF Circuit singles titles and five in doubles