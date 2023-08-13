Jessica Pegula defeated Liudmila Samsonova in the final of the Omnium Banque Nationale to capture her third career title and first of the season.

MONTREAL, Canada -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula captured her third career title and second WTA 1000 trophy after defeating No.18 Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in the final of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

Pegula is the first American to win the Canadian Open in a decade, following Serena Williams' victory in 2013. The last American to win the tournament when it was hosted in Montreal was Monica Seles in 1998. Having won her first WTA 1000 title last fall in Guadalajara, Pegula is now the third American to win multiple WTA 1000 titles, joining Serena and Venus Williams.

"We're out on tour to win tournaments and to win titles every single week, but tennis can be really tough where you sometimes lose a lot," Pegula said. "Even when you're winning a lot of matches, you're still not winning tournaments, so it can get tough.

"Winning a week like this week makes it all worth it and makes you want to keep going for more. I'll be right back at it tomorrow in Cincinnati."

Pegula's victory over Samsonova capped off a phenomenal week for the top-ranked American. After easing through the first two rounds with straight-set wins over Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini, Pegula edged out her doubles partner and No.7 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals before earning her second win of the year over World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

"Beating Coco and beating Iga were two really tough wins back-to-back," Pegula said, "and being able to do that and then just come out today and play a really clean match was kind of great. I felt like I didn't have a ton of pressure at any point or I wasn't worried too much today."

Samsonova came into the final having spent nearly 10 hours on court. Earlier in the day, the 24-year-old came from a set down to defeat No.4 Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in their rain-postponed semifinal.

The wear and tear of Samsonova's efforts throughout the week, which included two Top 5 wins over No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and Rybakina, took their toll against Pegula. Rested and full of confidence after her win over Swiatek, Pegula overpowered Samsonova from the baseline to win in just 49 minutes. Pegula hit 16 winners to just three unforced errors in the match and did not lose a single point behind her first serve.

"I know obviously physically she wasn't feeling her best, but at the same time I played a really clean match," Pegula said. "I don't really think I made any unforced errors or anything. I played kind of a perfect match.

"I feel like I did enough to where, yeah, I could just play freely, and I kept trying to get the break and just hold for as long as I could until I won the match. It was a good day."