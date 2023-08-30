Get to know Lily Miyazaki, the 27-year-old Brit who has enjoyed a milestone week at the US Open. She faces Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. The two have some history.

NEW YORK -- British qualifier Lily Miyazaki, 27, earned her first main-draw victory at a Grand Slam on Monday, defeating Margarita Betova 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the US Open. After a successful qualifying campaign that included wins over Daria Snigur and Viktoria Hrunkacova, Miyazaki is having a truly wild week in New York.

"It feels amazing but also surreal to be at this stage of a Grand Slam," Miyazaki said. "I certainly wasn't expecting it going into this Grand Slam."

Get to know the self-described "data nerd" from the University of Oklahoma:

She's a late bloomer

Miyazaki spent most of the last few years playing primarily within Britain and on the ITF Tour. A regular sparring partner at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre, she's hit a few times with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu there.

She had no ranking at the end of 2018 but has steadily climbed. She came into the US Open ranked No.198, having played her first Hologic WTA Tour event just last year in Lyon. The US Open is just her second Slam main-draw appearance and her fourth tour-level tournament overall.

"I've always loved tennis, just playing," Miyazaki said. "To be able to do it for a living is amazing. For me, the traveling, some other players don't like it as much but I've enjoyed every minute of it. It's been a slow, gradual rise up the rankings, but I've really enjoyed every milestone I've hit."

By qualifying and making the second round, Miyazaki has already guaranteed herself over $120,000 in prize money.