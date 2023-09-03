Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend won their US Open second-round doubles match in style and entertained the crowd with a celebration to remember.

NEW YORK -- Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend know how to have a good time on the tennis court. The No.6 seeds showed off their electric energy and crowd-pleasing play on Saturday in their second-round match at the US Open.

Facing the Spanish duo of Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova, Fernandez and Townsend were on their way to a straight-set win. Match point was all about Fernandez. After landing a short cross-court return, the Canadian raced to her forehand side to track down Bolsova's sliced response.

Fernandez got there just in time to strike a floating backhand slice back down the line that landed just inside the sideline and erupted in a rousing celebration that got the crowd on their feet.

The celebrations did not end there. Having secured a 6-2, 7-5 win to advance to the Round of 16, Fernandez and Townsend saluted the crowd with a wild whirlybird celebration.

Watch the point and celebration below:

Townsend made the US Open final last year with Caty McNally. This year, Fernandez and Townsend finished runner-up at Roland Garros. The duo entered the US Open at No.7 on the Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

Fernandez and Townsend will face Karolina Pliskova and Donna Vekic for a spot in the quarterfinals.