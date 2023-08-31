With Gronk on the sidelines and an amusing scoring snafu, No.3 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula opened their US Open campaign with a win.

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff has a lot on her plate right now. The 19-year-old American is coming off the biggest title of her career, riding a seven-match win streak, and one of the marquee faces of the US Open.

So you'll have to forgive her if she can't keep score.

After easing into the third round with a straight-set win over Mirra Andreeva on Day 3, Gauff was back on the court with Jessica Pegula to kick off their doubles campaign. The No.3 seeds were in cruise control against American wild cards Quinn Gleason and Elizabeth Mandlik, leading 6-2, 4-1 with a break point. Gauff rifled a forehand return winner to break and celebrated like it was match point.

Because that's precisely what she thought it was. Gauff went in for the congratulatory hug only for Pegula to tell her it was only 5-1. Laughter ensued.

"I really forgot the score and thought it was over," Gauff tweeted after the match.

Gauff and Pegula went on to win 6-2, 6-1. They'll face Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova in the second round.

It was a full day of work for Gauff, who continues to be a celebrity draw at her home Slam. The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler was in the stands to take in her singles win, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski marveled at her play on the doubles court.