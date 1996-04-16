Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Austin



DOUBLES

Winner (16): 2026 - Roland Garros, Madrid, Miami, Indian Wells (all w/Siniakova), Austin (w/Hunter)

2025 - Osaka (w/Mladenovic), Washington DC (w/Zhang), Dubai, Australian Open (both w/Siniakova)

2024 - Washington DC (w/Muhammad), Wimbledon (w/Siniakova), Adelaide (w/Haddad Maia)

2023 - Cincinnati (w/Parks), Adelaide 1 (w/Muhammad), Adelaide 2 (w/Stefani)

2020 - Auckland (w/Muhammad)



Finalist (9): 2025 - US Open (w/Siniakova), Montreal (w/Zhang)

2024 - WTA Finals (w/Siniakova)

2023 - Miami, Roland Garros (both w/Fernandez)

2022 - US Open (w/McNally)

2019 - Auckland (w/Hourigan), Newport Beach (w/Wickmayer)

2013 - Washington DC (w/Bouchard)



MIXED DOUBLES

Finalist (2): 2025 - Roland Garros (w/King)

2024 - US Open (w/Young)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2023 - Florence



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2020 - Indian Wells (w/Muhammad)

2018 - Indian Wells (w/Wickmayer)



Finalist (1): Indian Wells (w/Wickmayer)



Career in Review

Singles highlights in 2025 include QF run at Washington DC (as a qualifier), and R16 at US Open - her 2nd career Grand Slam R16, defeating No.5 M.Andreeva in R32



In doubles in 2025, won second Grand Slam title at Australian Open (w/Siniakova) and picked up trophies at Dubai (w/Siniakova), Washington DC (w/Zhang) and Osaka (w/Mladenovic). Rose to PIF World No.1 in doubles on July 28 and spent a total of 8 weeks in the top spot



Standout singles result of 2024 was reaching QF at WTA 1000 Toronto as a lucky loser (l. Navarro). In doubles earned titles at WTA 500 Adelaide w/Haddad Maia, Wimbledon w/Siniakova, WTA 500 Washington DC w/Muhammad, as well as achieving runner-up at the WTA Finals Riyadh w/Siniakova



Reached third round at 2023 US Open for the second time in her career and first since becoming a mother (l. Muchova). Also in 2023 advanced to R16 at Guadalajara (l. Arango in 3r).



Finished R-Up in doubles at 2022 US Open (w/McNally, l. Krejcikova/Siniakova)



Last season in singles, made 2r at San Jose (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Kasatkina) and fell 1r at Roland Garros, Cincinnati and US Open. Won 11th and 12th ITF Circuit titles of her career in 2022, at W100 Charleston and W80 Tyler



Returned from maternity leave in April 2022 with QF runs at ITF Circuit clay-court tournaments in Palm Harbor and Charlottesville



Enjoyed doubles success in 2020, advancing to SF at US Open and winning titles at both Auckland and WTA 125K Series event in Indian Wells (all w/Muhammad)



In 2019, produced best singles performance at a major by reaching R16 at US Open (as qualifier, l. Andreescu); in 2r saved 1MP to upset No.4 seed Halep



Posted best year-end finish at No.74 in 2018, up from No.105 in 2017; reached career-high No.61 ranking on July 16, 2018



First broke into the Top 100 the week of January 19, 2015 at No.99



Highlights of 2018 were winning her ninth ITF singles title at $25k ITF/Sumter, SC-USA (d. Lim in F)



Advanced to 3r to 2017 Miami after coming through qualifying. Upset No.30 Vinci in 2r before losing to No.7 Kuznetsova



Reached 3r at 2014 Roland Garros (l. Suárez Navarro); at 18 years, one month was the youngest woman to reach 3r in Paris since 2009 (Pavlyuchenkova)



Made WTA main draw debut as wildcard at 2013 Indian Wells; in first match posted career first Top-100 win over No.57 Hradecka



Advanced to first WTA doubles final at 2013 Washington DC (w/Bouchard)



Won the junior singles and doubles titles at 2012 Australian Open; became first American to hold year-end No.1 junior world ranking since Gretchen Rush in 1982



Turned professional at end of 2012 season